Neu: Teeling Single Grain 15yo

Ein neuer Single Grain von Teeling wird in absehbarer Zeit verfügbar sein: Der Teeling Single Grain 15yo wird mit 50% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt werden und in Irland 110 Euro pro Flasche kosten. Zunächst erscheint er in Irland, die internationale Distribution erfolgt dann in den nächsten Wochen und Monaten.

Dazu gibt es eine Aussendung von Teeling, die auch Infos zur Mash Bill des Grains enthält:

Introducing Teeling Whiskey Limited Release 15-Year-Old Single Grain!

We are delighted to announce the newest addition to our award-winning range of Irish Whiskies, the Teeling 15-Year-Old Single Grain. This exciting new whiskey extends our premium offering of Irish Grain Whiskey, following on from our multi-award winning core Single Grain bottling, as well as our Teeling Single Grain 13 Year Old. It has been crafted through meticulous and innovative production techniques, resulting in a unique bottling, to celebrate the surge of interest in an otherwise underrepresented category of Irish whiskey.

Crafted from a recipe of 95% corn and 5% malted barley, our 15-Year-Old Irish Single Grain is initially matured in ex-Bourbon barrels, followed by a secondary maturation in ex-Bordeaux Sauvignon Blanc casks. It is bottled at 50% ABV, with no chill filtration to capture all its natural character and full intensity of flavou

Jack Teeling, Founder and Managing Director of Teeling Whiskey, commented;



“It’s a little known fact that the majority of Irish whiskey sold is actually grain whiskey as it makes up the majority of the composition in big multinational owned brands of Irish whiskey. As such, since our formation we have been keen to ensure we offered unique and interesting expressions of Teeling Single Grain Whiskey. Our new 15-Year-Old release is a further representation of our mission to help drive the continued expansion of the Irish whiskey category through unique bottlings and expressions.”

As part of our sustainability efforts, our 15 Year Old Single Grain is 100% certified Forest Stewardship Council sustainably sourced recycled cardboard and fully recyclable.



The Teeling 15-Year-Old Single Grain will be available initially in the Teeling Whiskey Distillery, Celtic Whiskey Shop, James J. Fox, and select Irish retailers at a RRP of €110 per 70cl. After this initial release, it will be rolled out to a range of International markets across Asia and Europe over the next few months.