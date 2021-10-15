Neu: The English Sherry Hogshead

Die English Whisky Company präsentiert mit The English Sherry Hogshead eine neue Abfüllung in ihrem Portfolio. Der mit 46§ vol. abgefüllte Whisky ist laut den Angaben der Webseite stark sherrybetont und gänzlich anders als die sonst von der Destillerie in Norfolk produzierten Bottlings.
Die Destillerie schreibt darüber:
It is a long time since we released such a heavily sherried whisky as this.
The colour, aromas and taste are extraordinary and far removed from the whiskies normally produced by English Whisky Co. This single malt whisky not only has the rich creaminess one would expect from a sherry cask but it is also peated, with the smoke coming through a few seconds after tasting. This is the ultimate winter whisky & whilst I normally am a massive advocate of “sharing your whisky” in this case I am not so sure… you might want to keep it all for yourself.
Hier noch die originalen Tasting Notes:
Creamy, rich and oily palate with a soft spicy smoky sweetness. Dry with oaky, wood overtones. The fruits come across with the cherries dominating. Aniseed and liquorice. Toffee and honey on the finish. Fantastic long, dry finish.
The English Sherry Hogshead ist hier im Webshop erhältlich (ob man eine britische Lieferadresse benötigt, kann ohne Bestellung leider nicht eruiert werden), zum Zeitpunkt des Erstellens dieses Artikels sind noch 303 Flaschen verfügbar. Kostenpunkt: 65 Pfund plus Versand.