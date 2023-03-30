Neu: Tomatin präsentiert Cù Bòcan Creation #5 – gereift in kolumbianischen Eichenfässern

Eine der experimentierfreudigsten Brennereien in Schottland ist Tomatin – auch mit ihrer rauchigen Marke Cù Bòcan. Jetzt hat man die limitierte Cù Bòcan Creation #5 vorgestellt, einen Single Malt, der zur Gänzen in Eichenfässern aus den Anden, genauer gesagt aus Kolumbien gereift wurde.

Zum Erscheinen des Cù Bòcan Creation #5, der mit 46% vol. Alkoholstärke und in einer Limitierung auf 8400 Flaschen abgefüllt wurde, haben wir Presseinfos sowie einen Film erhalten, und natürlich teilen wir beides gerne mit Ihnen. Der Whisky wird in UK übrigens um 60 Pfund angeboten, einen Preis für Deutschland wissen wir leider noch nicht:

Cù Bòcan releases Limited Edition Creation #5, the first Single Malt Scotch to be matured in Andean Oak casks

Cù Bòcan Single Malt has just released (Thursday 30th) the fifth instalment in its limited edition “Creation” series. Cù Bòcan Creation #5 is believed to be the first single malt scotch whisky to have been matured in Colombian Andean Oak casks.

The experimental Highland Single Malt is distilled every winter at Tomatin Distillery in limited batches and made with lightly peated Scottish barley for its signature wisp of smoke. Cù Bòcan is also renowned for exploring innovative maturations, creating whiskies full of intrigue and surprise and this latest Creation is no exception.

The Cù Bòcan Creation series pushes the boundaries of Scotch whisky with experimentation, whilst still paying homage to its protective heritage. A leading innovator in cask selection, this isn’t the first time Cù Bòcan have experimented with a new cask type, being the first to use Japanese Shochu casks for maturation for a previous Creation release in 2019; Creation #2.

Andean oak, as its name suggests, comes from the Andes Mountains, and its altitude conditions between 3500-4000 metres make it a truly special and unique wood. It is found in cold tropical climates, areas with extreme humidity and wild forests, sustainably logged high in the Cordillera region. In terms of its impact on colour, aroma, flavour and mouthfeel, it is aromatic and floral, (orange blossom and rose) and exotic and fruity (mango, papaya, passion). The nose is fresh and elegant with a spicy and resinous character. The palate is round, soft and sweet. Cù Bòcan Creation #5 was distilled in December 2011 and initially matured in refill American oak hogsheads before being filled into Andean Oak casks in June 2021. A little over a year later the whisky was removed from cask.

Scott Adamson, Blender and Global Brands Ambassador, comments:

“Typically, we would consider one year to be quite a short finish, however the influence of the Andean Oak casks in that period was remarkable. The nose is incredibly herbaceous with aromas of ylang-ylang, carnation, eucalyptus before sweeter hints of white chocolate pralines and lemon sponge cake develop. The mix of Andean Oak’s unique properties and Cù Bòcan’s light smoke has resulted in notes of toasted clove, smoked nutmeg, and creosote. To taste, the sweeter notes begin to interact more with the smoke and spice leading to flavours of campfire banana splits, cinder toffee and clove spiced vanilla. The herbal notes that were so prominent on the nose sit subtly in the background before a warming finish with gentle phenols and spice.

The current Cù Bòcan range now comprises of Cù Bòcan Signature, the only ongoing product within the range, matured in Bourbon, Oloroso Sherry and North American Virgin Oak casks, the Creation series and Cù Bòcan 15 Year Old which was released late last year. Cù Bòcan Signature was recently awarded “GOLD” at the 2023 International Wine and Spirits Awards scoring 95 points out of 100.

Graham Nicolson, Sales Director, says:

“We are delighted to introduce Creation #5 into the Cù Bòcan range. This is an incredibly rare and exciting release; the Colombian Andean Oak casks were more difficult to acquire than perhaps any other cask type we have matured Cù Bòcan in, but they were definitely worth the wait. We are always excited to experiment with Cù Bòcan and can’t wait for our fans to try this new whisky”.

Each Cù Bòcan Single Malt aims to open up the world of lightly peated whisky, offering an exploration in the subtleties of smoke, the character of the casks and the mastery of maturation. The range is always non-chill filtered and natural in colour. Cù Bòcan Creation #5 has been bottled at 46% Abv. and is a limited release with only 8,400 bottles available worldwide.

Cù Bòcan Creation #5 is available in specialist shops worldwide with an RRP of £60 per 700ml bottle.

Facts about Cù Bòcan

Cù Bòcan is a Highland Single Malt distilled, matured and produced at the Tomatin Distillery (near Inverness), famous for its portfolio of brands including Tomatin Highland Single Malt, The Antiquary, The Talisman and Big T.

In 2005, the decision was made to produce a peated single malt and for the last week of production that year a batch of Optic Barley peated to 15ppm was used to produce about 60,000 litres of lightly peated spirit which was filled into a variety of different cask types.

Then, on September 3rd 2013 this lightly peated whisky produced at Tomatin was released as Cù Bòcan – A single malt at 15ppm matured in a combination of Bourbon, Sherry and Virgin Oak casks. Since then, the Cù Bòcan brand has grown with a number of vintage releases as part of the brand limited edition collection.