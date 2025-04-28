Neu und das Finale der Serie: Benriach Malting Season Fourth Edition

Mit dem Benriach Malting Season Fourth Edition bringt die Speyside Destillerie von Brown-Forman die finale Ausgabe dieser interessanten Serie. Sie ist zur Gänze aus Malz gebrannt, dass in den eigenen Floor Maltings hergestellt wurde. Das zehn Jahre alte Bottling wird es ausschließlich beim Spirit of Speyside Festival geben – und dort sicherlich sehr begehrt sein, sind doch reine Floor Malting Abfüllungen selten und etwas Besonderes.

Uns hat zum Benriach Malting Season Fourth Edition diese Pressemitteilung der Brennerei erreicht:

Benriach celebrates legacy with final Malting Season edition

Historic Speyside Distillery, Benriach, has unveiled its fourth and final edition of Malting Season – a smooth and creamy single malt honouring the distillery’s traditional floor maltings.

The Fourth edition of Benriach’s annual Malting Season is crafted entirely from floor malted concerto barley, hand selected by Master Blender, Rachel Barrie. Aged for 10 years in first fill Bourbon and Oloroso sherry casks, Malting Season Fourth Edition is the oldest in the collection and first in the series to include an age statement, boasting cask imparted harvest gold colour and notes of crème caramel and juicy baked peach.

Benriach’s floor maltings form the historic lifeblood of the distillery, remaining in production for over 120 years. Mothballed from 1900-1965, Benriach’s floor maltings continued during this time, providing essential malt for nearby distilleries in Scotland’s most concentrated whisky region and preserving the craft for future generations.

Rachel Barrie, Master Blender at Benriach, said:

“For each edition of Benriach Malting Season, I carefully select the type of barley and bottling strength, making each a truly unique expression in its own right. “This fourth edition small batch release has a bottling strength of 47.9% ABV and is composed of 27 bourbon barrels and 4 oloroso sherry butts, distilled on 21st November 2012, 20th November 2013 and 19th December 2014. The fourth release is the most complex of all, with a richer, smoother and silkier mouthfeel with juicy baked peach and sweet apricot in creme-caramel enriched with cinnamon and almond biscotti.”

Benriach Malting Season Fourth Edition will be available exclusively during The Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival (Wednesday 30 April – Monday 5 May) before becoming available globally in the coming months.