Neues Buch von Hans & Becka Offringa über die schönsten Routen durch Schottland erschienen

Einige unserer Leser werden der niederländischen Sprache mächtig sein – sie haben uns gegenüber den Vorteil, das neueste Buch von Hans & Becky Offringa im Original lesen zu können (eine englische Version soll folgen). De Mooiste Whiskyroutes door Schotland ist das Substrat von 30 Jahren Reisen durch Schottland und soetwas wie eine Liebeserklärung der beiden Whiskylegenden.

Das Buch ist unter der ISBN 978-90-5956-954-6 erhältlich. Hier einige Infos dazu:

Whisky Legends Hans & Becky Offringa Celebrate Scotland in Latest Book

Whisky Hall of Fame inductee Hans Offringa, one of the world’s most respected whisky writers, and his wife Becky Lovett Offringa (both Keepers of the Quaich) explore Scotland’s whisky regions and most beautiful driving routes in their latest book De Mooiste Whiskyroutes door Schotland (“The Most Beautiful Whisky Routes Through Scotland”).

Known internationally as “The Whisky Couple,” the pair bring more than 35 years of whisky expertise, with their book A Field Guide to Whisky selling 250,000+ copies worldwide.

They also work closely with Saltire Rare Malt – winner of Best Newcomer at the 2025 Scottish Whisky Awards – helping guide cask selection. If Hans and Becky don’t approve a sample, the cask simply isn’t bottled.

Hans describes their latest book as “our love letter to Scotland – its history, its culture, its scenery and its people.” Drawing on more than 30 years travelling across Scotland, it follows some of the country’s most beautiful routes through its whisky regions, highlighting distilleries while exploring the history and character of each area.

The book is currently published in Dutch, and the couple are keen to bring it to the Scottish market.