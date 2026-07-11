Oban veröffentlicht neue Abfüllung: ‘Little Curiosities’ zum Besuch des Clipper Round The World Yacht Race in Oban

Im Shop der Oban Distillery gibt es ab sofort eine neue Abfüllung namens Oban Little Curiosities, die zum Besuch des Clipper Round The World Yacht Race in Oban vom 10. bis 19. Juli aufgelegt wurde und zu der ab dem 11. Juli bis zum Oktober im Ort eine Schnitzeljagd verannstaltet wird. Die ist passend zum Design der Flasche, die lokale Ikonen der Stadt abgebildet zeigt und läuft wie folgt ab: Wer zehn dieser „Little Curiosities“ anhand der „Schatzkarte“, die man in der Brennerei erhält, im Ort findet, der bekommt eine spezielle Erinnerung von Oban.

Der Oban Little Curiosities ist ein Bottling mit Rim Cask Finish und mit 57,5% abgefüllt und kostet in der Brennerei 220 Pfund. Mehr zum Whisky und dem Event rund um den Launch lesen Sie hier

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OBAN DISTILLERY’S LATEST RELEASE IS A MAP TO THE TOWN’S ‘LITTLE CURIOSITIES’

The illustrated bottle is a treasure map of stories from the town and its community, with prizes available for those who take part in the interactive launch

Oban Distillery’s latest iteration ‘Little Curiosities’ celebrates local stories, history and people through a beautifully designed bottle adorned with pictures of items and symbols with connections to the seaside town. To mark the release, and the Clipper Round The World Yacht Race being in Oban (10-19 July), the distillery is launching a scavenger hunt from tomorrow (11 July), inviting visitors to search for the hidden items and receive a special Oban memento when they take part*.

Visitors are encouraged to take part in a hunt around the town and distillery to find 10 of the icons printed on the bottle. Each has a connection to what makes Oban unique, from McCaig’s Tower, one of the area’s most recognisable landmarks, to many nods to the distillery’s maritime roots, and the distillery’s 1794 sign sitting pride of place at the centre of the distillery.

Guided by the distillery exclusive bottling design, those looking for an adventure during their time in Oban from July to October this year can pick up a map from the distillery and head off on the hunt for the items featured. Those lucky enough to find and tick everything off will receive a complimentary gift. Guests can also purchase the bottle alongside a limited-edition whisky glass, created to commemorate the launch.

The local waters influence the distinct and much-loved flavour of Oban whisky, crafted at one of Scotland’s smallest distilleries, a process which embodies the depth of skill and expertise which goes into this dram. Little Curiosities is a distinctive new whisky with a rum cask finish, the flavour is reminiscent of the summer season with creamy tropical notes, and the coastal location is echoed with hints of sea salt and black pepper on the long, warming finish.

Emma Watson, Brand Home Manager at Oban Distillery, said:

“The distillery’s history is deeply connected to the town. We were established in 1794 so are a core part of the local history. Our latest distillery exclusive Little Curiosities is a great way to remember and share the tales and features which make our hometown so unique. Recently retired Distillery Manager Ronnie Whiteford has also signed the bottle as a nice nod to his time at Oban. “We’re looking forward to welcoming people from Oban, tourists, and those here for the Clipper Round The World Yacht Race into the distillery as they set off to explore this small and fascinating part of the world.”

To coincide with the Clipper race being in town, guests can embark on an unforgettable day that combines adventure, heritage and world-class whisky on the Oban X Clipper Round the World: Wind, Waves and Whisky Experience. On a full day experience guests will set sail across the Oban waters with crew members and distillery team members for a hands-on sailing experience before heading back for a guided tour and tasting of rare whisky straight from the cask.

This special-edition release is now available at the Oban Distillery retail shop; it is priced at £220 and bottled at 57.5% ABV.

Tastings, tours, drams, cocktails and non-alcoholic cocktails are available all year round, offering visitors the chance to experience the craft of Oban whisky in a place surrounded by the country’s history, beauty and proud traditions.

Visit ObanDistillery.com to find out more about the experiences available.

* T&Cs apply. Promotion valid open to 18+ only, from 11th July 2026 until 1st November 2026. Subject to availability. Cannot be used in conjunction with any other coupon, offer or promotional discount.

Tasting notes

Appearance: Bright, pale sunlight

Nose: Creamy tropical fruits: guava and papaya with sharp citrus fruits (blood orange) backed by a wonderful wildflower honey and sweet vanilla

Body: Medium

Palate: Sweet citrus with hints of bitter grapefruit, floral and lightly spicy

Finish: Hints of sea salt and black pepper on the long, warming finish