Offener Brief der europäischen Rye-Produzenten zur Lösung des fatalen Namensproblems in Sachen „Rye Whisky“

Das CETA Handelsabkommen zwischen Kanada und der EU hat (wohl von den meisten Beteiligten unbemerkt) im Huckepack ein schwerwiegendes Problem für europäische Produzenten von Rye Whisky verursacht (wir berichteten ausführlich hier): Durch das Abkommen zum Schutz geografischer Angaben für Weine und Spirituosen erhielt Kanada das exklusive Recht auf die Bezeichnung „Rye Whisky“ – womit europäische Produzenten ihre Rye-Produkte eigentlich legal nicht mehr Rye Whisky nennen dürfen.

Dieser Umstand wurde zwar lange nicht aktiv umgesetzt, aber das Problem hängt wie ein Damoklesschwert über den europäischen Destillerien, die sehr viel Geld in Produktion und Marken gesteckt haben.

Nun haben Rye-Produzenten aus zehn europäischen Ländern gemeinsam einen offenen Brief an europäische Politiker verfasst, da 2026 diese Verträge neu verhandelt werden und es dabei eine Möglichkeit gäbe, die Unsicherheiten in Sachen Namensgebung zu beseitigen, sodass auch europäische Produzenten ihre Produkte richtigerweise Rye Whisky nennen dürfen.

Den offenen Brief können Sie unten lesen – es bleibt zu hoffen, dass die zuständigen Stellen in der EU im Sinne der Spirituosenwirtschaft des gemeinsamen Wirtschaftraumes tätig werden…

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

FROM THE RYE WHISKY PRODUCERS OF EUROPE

To Whom It May Concern,

We, the European Rye Whisky Producers, approach you related to the EU-Canada trade agreement (Agreement between the European community and Canada on trade in wines and spirit drinks – 22004A0206(02)) and especially regarding the term „Rye Whisky“ being reserved only to Canadian products and excluding European products.

The agreement is up for renegotiation in 2026 and we demand swift and firm action as this is not only relevant to European producers but sets a dangerous precedent on how terms and treaties are protected.

Background

EU-Canada agreement on wines and spirits, signed in 2003 and ratified 2004 gives Canadian producers exclusivity on use of „Rye Whisky“ as the term with exception to US rye whiskies.The contract has not been enforced in any of the EU countries in 21 years and sudden enforcement of it is unreasonable. Neither has Canadian officials or companies reacted to this.

While we understand that back in 2003 making the deal was the rational albeit unusual thing to do as in the time as Canadian Rye Whisky was not protected under Gl and (to our knowledge) Europe had only one rye whisky producer, J. Haider in Austria, the situation has changed. In 2024 Canadian Rye Whisky is protected with GI and there are (at least) 18 rye whisky producers in the EU with combined whisky stock exceeding millions liters of whisky in their aging stock. The investment that EU producers have made to their whisky production and stock succeeds 100 million of euro. This investment has been made in good faith that building business in the EU is safe and predictable – something that is necessary when starting a distillery. Inaction of the local ministries and actions of the EU commission are eroding the trust to the EU commitments to enhance economic, social and territorial cohesion and solidarity among EU countries and commitment to free and fair trade with the rest of the world.

We the European Rye Distillers believe that in this time it’s more important than ever to build bridges and a joint future with countries that share the EU values – respect for international law, free trade and collaboration. We see this as an opportunity to set an example on use of common sense in policy.

Why the change needs to happen

Current situation is harmful for industry on both sides as Canadian Rye Whisky is not benefitting in marketing investments that EU distilleries are making to grow the category within EU and abroad and vice versa. With smart policy and accompanied publicity plan, we can „grow the cake“ instead of arguing on how it should be shared.

Canadian Rye Whisky is a specific style of rye whisky and not representative of the whole category. Unlike in the place of origin of Rye Whisky, Pennsylvania, US where Rye Whisky has to be at least 51% rye, Canadian rye whisky uses rye as flavor component and the regulation is very flax: it does not require any use of rye cereal when making the spirit.

Canadian Rye Whisky is already protected under Gl in EU. There is no need for additional protection by reserving the „Rye Whisky“ term, especially as Canada is not the country of origin of the category.

Canadian Rye Whisky is the only category of whisky where name-giving cereal is not the main ingredient. This is misleading to EU consumers and against EU values.

What needs to be done

Immediate preparations for a renegotiation of the agreement with the goal of removing „Rye Whisky“ in the treaty annex. Joint publicity plan to leverage the public interest in favor of the EU and Canadian producers of rye. Bilateral agreement with Canada on cooperation and knowledge share to grow industries on both sides of the treaty: student exchange, joint export.

This letter has been delivered to following nations ministries and signed by following producers.

Finland

Kyrö Distillery Company

The Helsinki Distilling Company

Denmark

Stauning Whisky

Thy Whisky

Germany

Stork Club Rye Whiskey

SLYRS Bavarian Whisky Distillery

Sweden

Agitator Whisky

Spirit of Hven

Tevsjö distillery

Vattudalen

Austria

Whiskydestillerie Haider (since 1995)

Gölles Brennerei

Hungary

Agardi Distillery

France

Maison Ferroni

Estonia

Moe Distillery

Netherlands

Zuidam Distillers BV

Switzerland

Sempione Distillery