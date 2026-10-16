Old Forester bringt in den USA die Tribute Series mit einem 12 Jahre alten Bourbon im historischen Decanter

Sind sie auch ein Whiskyfreund, der sich schon mal vom Aussehen einer Flasche zu einem Kauf verführen lässt? Keine Angst, sie sind damit nicht alleine – auch Whiskygenießer sind manchmal „Augentiere“ und lassen sich zu solchen „Ansichtskäufen“ verführen.

Beim ersten Whiskey der Tribute Series, einem neuen, jährlichen Release von Old Forester, der die Geschichte der Marke und die ikonischen Flaschen der Bourbons Mitte des vorigen Jahrhunderts feiert, sind allerdings einige Schutzmauern eingezogen: Die neue Abfüllung ist erstens nur in den USA erhältlich, und zweitens mit knapp 300 Dollar auch nicht wirklich Stoff für einen Impulskauf. Aber: schön ist sie schon…

Hier die Presseaussendung von Brown-Forman dazu:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

OLD FORESTER DEBUTS TRIBUTE SERIES, A 12-YEAR-OLD BOURBON AND NEW DECANTER HONORING THE BRAND’S LEGACY OF FIRSTS

Old Forester introduces the Tribute Series, a new annual release celebrating the brand’s legacy of bourbon-making innovation and iconic mid-century decanters.

The inaugural 2026 release is a 12-year-old bourbon bottled at 115 proof and presented in a new collectible bottle inspired by Old Forester’s historic holiday decanter collection.

The 2026 Old Forester Tribute Series will be available beginning Oct. 15 in limited quantities at select retailers nationwide for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $299.99.

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Old Forester, America’s First Bottled Bourbon, introduces the Tribute Series, a new annual ultra-premium age-stated release representing the pinnacle of the brand’s craft. The Tribute Series debuts with a 12-year-old, 115 proof bourbon. Presented in a timeless decanter inspired by the brand’s iconic holiday collection, the series pairs one of the brand’s most mature whisky with mid-century sophistication.

The Tribute Series is just that: a tribute to the best of Old Forester and a celebration of the brand’s legacy of firsts, from its first twice-barreled expression to the unique heat-cycled maturation that shapes its flavor over time. Anchored in more than 150 years of bourbon-making and design, the series brings together exceptional whisky and Old Forester’s historic eye for distinctive packaging to create a meaningful, modern collectible designed to be as memorable as the bourbon it holds.

„The Tribute Series celebrates the craftsmanship and innovation that has defined Old Forester for generations,“

said Caleb Trigo, Assistant Master Distiller.

„By bringing together some of our most mature whisky and drawing inspiration from an important chapter in our design history, we’ve created an expression that honors where Old Forester has been while showcasing what makes our whisky distinctive today.“

The distinctive batching and maturation process brings together Old Forester’s highest age-stated stock rather than relying on single-barrel or single-lot selections. Bottled at the optimal proof, between 110 and 125, each release will deliver a rich profile that sets a new standard for high-aged bourbon.

The 2026 Tribute Series opens with aromas of warm caramel, sweet leather, golden raisins and dark cherries. On the palate, notes of cherry and candied walnuts evolve into sweet cinnamon and cardamom, followed by a long finish of toasted oak, peppercorn, cherry preserves and black tea.

This bourbon is presented in a collectible bottle inspired by Old Forester’s historic holiday decanter collection. First introduced in 1950, the decanter series offered consumers an exceptional whisky in packaging designed to become a lasting piece for the home. From 1954 through 1969, the annual decanters brought mid-century design to the brand’s holiday gifting tradition. This new series reinterprets that heritage with an architectural glass bottle featuring elegant vertical facets, refined metallic accents and a substantial metallic stopper engraved with Old Forester’s historic quality statement.

Designed for display and collection, the bottle connects the Tribute Series to Old Forester’s longstanding tradition of pairing distinctive whisky with thoughtful design. The 2026 Old Forester Tribute Series will be available in limited quantities nationwide for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $299.99.