Der älteste bislang veröffentlichte Whisky aus der Destillerie Brora ist heute von Diageo vorgestellt worden: Der Brora 1972 54-Year-Old Limited Release kommt in zwei Versionen, einmal als „normale“ Abfüllung, limitiert auf 120 Flaschen und mit einer Abfüllstärke von 46,4% vol., sowie eine auf 5 Stück limitierte Abfüllung im Decanter, der in einem Goyard-Koffer präsentiert wird. Jede der 120 Flaschen wird zu einem Preis von £19.500 angeboten, den Preis des Decanters samt Koffer erfährt man auf Anfrage.

Mehr zu diesem Brora 1972, der übrigens aus einem europäischen Eichenfass stammt, das nicht näher spezifiziert wurde, lesen Sie hier:

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INTRODUCING BRORA 1972 54-YEAR-OLD LIMITED RELEASE: THE OLDEST EXPRESSION IN THE HIGHLAND DISTILLERY’S HISTORY

The single cask bottling debuts with a bespoke Goyard Special-Order trunk for private clients and introduces the bookable Brora Highland Escape.

BRORA, SCOTLAND, WEDNESDAY 25th NOVEMBER – Brora Distillery has unveiled its oldest expression to date: a 54-Year-Old, 1972 vintage release from one of the most

celebrated moments in its history. Strictly limited to 120 bottles worldwide, this landmark release charts the distillery’s extraordinary journey from historic icon to living legend.

Restored brick by brick in 2021 after 38 years of silence, Brora draws on generations of distilling expertise to revive the three signature styles that define its heritage. Foremost among them is the legendary 1972 vintage, celebrated for the singular, heavily peated character born of its era. Having set global auction records and earned a near-mythic 98/100 from Serge Valentin on Whiskyfun, it remains the most enigmatic and revered distillation year in Brora’s history.

Marking five years since its historic reawakening and to celebrate this release, historic Parisian trunk maker Maison Goyard, has crafted just five Special-Order trunks, conceived as the bespoke guardian for the Brora 1972 54-Year-Old precious vintage. Crafted in signature deep burgundy Goyardine canvas to house a crystal decanter, each trunk is made entirely by hand and personalised with the purchaser’s initials, hand-painted in keeping with Goyard’s Art of Marquage tradition. Offered exclusively to the distillery’s private clients worldwide.

Distilled in October 1972, the spirit matured in a single, extraordinarily long-lived European Oak cask. Master Blender Dr Craig Wilson notes:

„To me, as to many whisky makers and connoisseurs past and present, 1972 was Brora’s first truly exceptional year, heralding a golden age that continues today. From a supremely long-lived European Oak Cask in October 1972, the whisky has matured exceptionally well to become a talisman for its time more than fifty years later“

Displaying a rich, deep amber hue with fine beading, the nose opens with sweet pastries, heather honey, charred cured meats, and old dunnage warehouse dampness over distant peat fire. On the palate, an enveloping, delicate waxiness gives way to rich peat smoke and a savoury coastal saltiness, concluding in a long, gentle, and mineral-driven finish.

Beyond the bottle, Brora Distillery offers a genuine escape, bringing visitors to an authentic place where time isn’t optimised and measured, but is a lived experience. Through the Brora Highland Escape, connoisseurs can now step directly into that story.

Created for devoted enthusiasts and discerning travellers looking to unplug, the retreat offers the world’s only official opportunity to taste the rare Brora 1972 54-Year-Old Limited Release. Guests are welcomed beyond Brora’s historic Wildcat gates to uncover the craft, production, and distinct peat character of the 1972 era through the distillery’s archival ledgers. The journey is complemented by handpicked accommodation at destinations such as Newhall Mains, a restored 18th-century estate on the neighbouring Black Isle, alongside guided explorations of the surrounding Highland wilderness.

The Brora 1972 54-Year-Old Limited Edition Release is available by private enquiry through Brora Distillery and Diageo Private Client teams in select markets.

Brora 1972 54-Year-Old Limited Edition Release Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Distilled: October 1972

October 1972 Cask: Single European Oak Cask

Single European Oak Cask Availability: Strictly limited to 120 bottles (70cl) worldwide

Strictly limited to 120 bottles (70cl) worldwide Price : £16,235 (excluding taxes and duties) or £19,500 (including taxes and duties)

: £16,235 (excluding taxes and duties) or £19,500 (including taxes and duties) Authentication: Each bottle features an embedded digital certificate of ownership

Each bottle features an embedded digital certificate of ownership Enquiries: www.justerinis.com/rare-whisky/brora-1972

The Bespoke Goyard Special-Order Trunk

Availability : Strictly limited to 5, offered exclusively to Brora private clients.

: Strictly limited to 5, offered exclusively to Brora private clients. Pricing: Price on Application (POA)

The Brora Highland Escape