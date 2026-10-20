Johnnie Walker Vault, der erste permanente Prestige-Whisky

Benannt nach dem creative atelier, welches tief unter der Johnnie Walker Princes Street in Edinburgh liegt, ist der neue Blended Scotch Johnnie Walker Vault. Master Blender Dr. Emma Walker, der für ihre Kreationen ein Fundus von über 10 Millionen Fässern zur Verfügung steht, hat Single Malts aus „Ghost“-Destillerien mit zeitgenössischen Malts kombiniert. So vereint sie einen lang gereiften Brora, der noch vor der Schließung der Destillerie im Jahr 1983 in Fässer gefüllt wurde, mit einem jüngeren Brora aus Fässern, die nach der Wiedereröffnung der Destillerie befüllt wurden.

Als Hommage an ihre Wahlheimat ist Johnnie Walker Vault die Liebeserklärung von Dr. Emma Walker an Schottland – ausgedrückt in Whisky. Johnnie Walker Vault ist seit dem 14. Oktober exklusiv bei Harrods in London, in der „Johnnie Walker Experience“ in Edinburgh sowie online unter www.justerinis.com erhältlich. Die unverbindliche Preisempfehlung liegt bei £1,100 pro Flasche. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.johnniewalker.com/en-gb/vault, sowie in der Pressemitteilung von Diageo:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

Johnnie Walker Vault pays tribute to the home of Scotch with the launch of its first permanent prestige whisky

Master Blender Dr. Emma Walker captures her love letter to Scotland in a new pioneering blend of creativity, craft and mastery

LONDON, 14 OCTOBER 2026: Johnnie Walker, the world’s leading Scotch whisky1, is today announcing the launch of a new luxury blended Scotch Whisky: Johnnie Walker Vault, crafted from some of Scotland’s most exceptional whiskies, resulting in the brand’s ultimate expression of blending artistry.

The new blend gets its name from the creative atelier hidden deep beneath the streets of Edinburgh, at The Johnnie Walker Experience. The Johnnie Walker Vault holds, at any given time, a selection of 500 whiskies from Diageo’s rare and ghost stocks, personally curated and rotated by Dr. Emma Walker to showcase the very best of the more than 10 million casks of Scotch available to her as Master Blender, providing an unrivalled palette from which she has created the new expression.

Driven by legacy and the progressive vision of those who came before her, Dr. Walker has layered legendary single malts from ghost distilleries with contemporary malts that have never been tasted in a creation that artfully balances past and future. Fusing a highly aged Brora, put to cask before the distillery closed in 1983, with the first ever use of younger Brora, from casks filled following the distillery’s revival after decades of dormancy, Dr. Walker has created a unique expression of extraordinary history and depth.

Crafted as an homage to the country she calls home, Johnnie Walker Vault is Dr. Emma Walker’s love letter to Scotland, written in whisky. With whispers of the Highlands and the muffled rhythm of the North Sea, the new whisky is firmly rooted in the Scottish landscape, each note carefully chosen to reflect places, memories and moments.

Dr. Emma Walker, Johnnie Walker Master Blender, said:

“Johnnie Walker Vault is what I’ve called my love letter to Scotland – a truly special country to which I hold a deep connection. The creation of this whisky – a hand-selected blend of our extraordinary whiskies from across Scotland – is my way to express that.“

Johnnie Walker Vault is available exclusively at Harrods in London, The Johnnie Walker Experience in Edinburgh and online at www.justerinis.com from 14th October for an RRSP of £1,100 per bottle.

Further information can be found at https://www.johnniewalker.com/en-gb/vault.