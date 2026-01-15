Poli Distillery: Segretario di Stato bei Falstaff Trophy Whisky Italia als bester italienischer Whisky ausgezeichnet

Der Name Poli steht vor allem für ausgezeichneten Grappa – dass man aber dort im Familienbetrieb aucn hervorragenden Whisky herstellen kann, hat man mit den beiden bislang erschienenen Abfüllungen Segretario di Stato und Convlave bewiesen.

Beide Bottlings wurden nun auch bei der Falstaff Trophy Whisky Italia ausgezeichnet, der Poli Segretario di Stato sogar als bester Whisky Italiens. Darüber freut man sich in der Familie natürlich sehr, und hat uns dazu die nachfolgende Pressemitteilung gesendet:

Poli – Segretario di Stato, best Italian whisky

New Conclave whisky also recognised

Pure malt, artisanal care and patient waiting: these are the elements that define the whiskies of Poli Distillerie, awarded by the jury of the Falstaff Trophy Whisky Italia.

With 96 points, Segretario di Stato placed first among Italian whiskies in 2025. The new

Conclave whisky also entered the prestigious ranking, with 91 points.

“The recognition from Falstaff, one of Europe’s leading magazines dedicated to wine and spirits, comes a few months after the award received from the renowned International Spirits Challenge. These important international signs of appreciation make us proud and encourage us to continue along the same path,”

says Jacopo Poli, owner of Poli Distillerie.

Segretario di Stato whisky was created to celebrate a historic event that took place on October 15th, 2013: the appointment as Secretary of State of the Holy See of Cardinal Parolin, the most illustrious citizen of Schiavon, a small town in Veneto, home to Poli Distillerie since 1898. It is a single malt whisky, pleasantly peated, artisanally distilled with a bain‑marie pot-still and aged for 5 years in oak barrels, followed by a finishing period in Amarone casks. An international spirit with a Venetian soul.

Conclave whisky, from the Latin cum clave, “room closed with a key”, is inspired by the place where cardinals of the Catholic Church gather when electing the new Pope, locked in, just like the casks in which Poli whiskies age for many years. It is obtained from peated and unpeated malted barley, distilled separately in a bain‑marie pot-still. The new‑make spirits then rest in medium‑toasted white oak barrels, used and regenerated, allowing only the softest tannins to be extracted from the wood’s pores. After 5 years of aging, the individual barriques are blended together.

POLI DISTILLERIE is a historic artisanal company, owned by the Poli family and founded in 1898 in Schiavon, near Venice and Bassano del Grappa (Veneto, Italy), in the heart of the region most renowned for the art of distillation. For four generations the Poli family has been operating with an ancient alembic entirely made of copper, one of the very few still in existence, to which innovative bain-marie stills (vacuum and traditional) have been added, always with the aim of crafting distillates characterized by a sophisticated balance between personality and elegance.

Discover the two Poli Grappa Museums: symbols of the Poli family’s dedication to Grappa.