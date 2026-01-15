Serge verkostet: Caol Ila 11-20 (Teil 2 von 4)

Auf Teil 1 folgt Teil 2: Mit der Verkostung von heute stellt Serge Valentin weitere zehn Tasting Notes für Abfüllungen aus der Destillerie Caol Ila vor, und auch diesmal ists eine Vertikale, irgendwie (daher auch der Untertitel „in utter chaos“ für die Serie). Tendenziell höher als gestern sind die Bewertungen heute, im Bereich zwischen 84 und 91 Punkten.
Die Tabelle zur Verkostung sieht heute so aus:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Caol Ila 8 yo (48%, Wilson & Morgan, Quercus Alba, 2024)
|87
|Caol Ila 17 yo 2007/2024 (49%, Cut Your Wolf Loose, refill bourbon hogshead, 285 bottles)
|87
|Caol Ila 8 yo 2016/2025 (44.3%, Jean Boyer, Gifted Stills of Scotland, barrel, 653 bottles)
|87
|Caol Ila 2017/2024 (46%, Signatory Vintage for Intercaves, 2nd fill Barbaresco finish, cask #67583)
|84
|Caol Ila 12 yo 2010/2023 (56.4%, Whisky Age, refill barrel, cask #319311, 209 bottles)
|84
|Caol Ila 1984/2000 (59.8%, Gordon & MacPhail, CASK, cask #6098-6101)
|90
|Caol Ila 1984/1996 (50%, Moon Import, Dovr-Toutes-Mares)
|90
|Caol Ila 17 yo 2008/2025 (57.5%, Fadandel, ex-bourbon quarter cask, cask #314559)
|85
|Port Askaig 16 yo 2008/2025 (54.2%, Elixir Distillers for LMDW Itinéraires)
|86
|Caol Ila 24 yo 1974/1998 (53.3%, Scotch Malt Whisky Society, #53.32, 325 bottles)
|91