Kavalan bringt Abfüllung zum Lunar New Year 2026: Golden Steed & Peonies und Miniature Whisky Gift Set – auch nach Deutschland

Zum Mondneujahr 2026 veröffentlicht Kavalan eine Sonderabfüllung, den Kavalan Golden Steed & Peonies. Er stammt aus Oloroso, Pedro Ximénez und Moscatel sherry casks und wird mit 40% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt. In der Geschenksverpackung ist auch ein Nosing-Glas enthalten.

Dazu wird die taiwanesische Destillerie auch ein kleines Miniature Whisky Gift Set veröffentlichen, mit vier Miniaturen, die die Vielfalt des Geschmacks von Kavalan handlich entdecken lassen.

Beide Neuheiten sind laut PR auch für Deutschland angekündigt – die Pressemitteilung ist derweilen aber nur auf Englisch erschienen. Sobald die deutsche Version vorliegt, werden wir den Pressetext natürlich damit austauschen:

Kavalan Unveils 2026 Lunar New Year Exclusive: Golden Steed & Peonies and Miniature Whisky Gift Set

A tribute to the Year of the Horse with symbolic artistry and signature single malt complexity

TAIPEI, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Kavalan, Taiwan’s internationally acclaimed whisky distillery, introduces its 2026 Lunar New Year exclusive: Golden Steed & Peonies, a limited-edition gift set celebrating the Year of the Horse through cultural symbolism and refined craftsmanship.

At its center is a 700ml bottle of Kavalan Triple Sherry Cask Single Malt Whisky, matured in Oloroso, Pedro Ximénez, and Moscatel sherry casks. Bottled at 40% ABV, this expression offers layered notes of dried fruit, caramel, and tropical fruit, balanced by a smooth texture and deep amber hue. Ideal for festive toasts or elegant pairings.

„The Year of the Horse reminds us to move forward with courage, determination, and grace—values that reflect Kavalan’s journey. This release captures the spirit of Lunar New Year, a time for family, renewal, and celebration.“ Y.T. Lee, Chair of King Car Group

Golden Steed & Peonies

The Year of the Horse Limited Edition Golden Steed & Peonies packaging combines tradition and artistry. A golden steed and blooming peonies, symbolising vitality and abundance, grace the exterior. Flowing gold lines suggest Taiwan’s misty mountains and Kavalan’s pure water source. The horse stands for progress and perseverance, while the peony signifies wealth and honour. Together, they welcome the new year with hope and celebration.

A custom Kavalan tulip-shaped nosing glass is also included, crafted to elevate the whisky’s aroma and tasting experience.

The Golden Steed & Peonies gift set will be introduced across a wide range of international markets, including Vietnam, Hong Kong and Macau, Singapore, Cambodia, the Philippines, Malaysia, China, the United States, Guam, South Africa and Nigeria, as well as selected European markets such as the Czech Republic, Germany, Eastern Europe and Cyprus.

Product Details

Kavalan Triple Sherry Cask Single Malt Whisky 700ml ×1

Kavalan Tulip Shaped Nosing Glass ×1

Kavalan Miniature Whisky Gift Set

But that’s not all. Kavalan Distillery has also announced the release of the Kavalan Miniature Whisky Gift Set, a curated collection of four most prized single malt expressions – ex-Bourbon Oak, Wine Oak, Brandy Oak and Port Oak in a single set of four 50ml bottles, all at 54% ABV. This special collection will debut across major travel retail locations in Asia from early 2026, including leading international airports in South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam and Thailand.

Crafted for gifting, portability and whisky discovery, the compact format offers a compelling gateway to discover Kavalan’s world renowned quality and signature tropical fruit character.

Kavalan Miniature Whisky Gift Set Product Details

ex-Bourbon Oak Single Malt – 50ml / 54% ABV

Matured in aromatic ex-bourbon barrels, the whisky presents a smooth and rounded palate. Subtle woodiness and refreshing vanilla notes intertwine with Kavalan’s signature tropical fruit aromas to create a richly layered yet perfectly balanced flavour profile.

Wine Oak Single Malt – 50ml / 54% ABV

Matured in Kavalan’s unique STR—shave, toast, rechar—barrels, this whisky is a full-bodied bouquet of tropical fruitiness, with hints of melon, caramel sweetness, and a refined balance that showcases the exquisite craftsmanship of Kavalan’s innovation in cask treatment and whisky maturation.

Brandy Oak Single Malt – 50ml / 54% ABV

Carefully selected French and European brandy casks bring forth a pure and elegant fruit aroma. Notes of fresh peach, strawberry, and sweet lychee interlace to unveil a complex and harmonious palate, and a rich and lingering finish.

Port Oak Single Malt – 50ml / 54% ABV

Port wine imparts its signature sweetness and full-bodied texture when its casks are used for whisky maturation, resulting in a smooth yet complex spirit bursting with charming fruitiness and woody undertones that intertwine with hints of honeyed sweetness.

Design & Presentation

The presentation features metallic-finish art paper, embossed with a gold logo, lending a sophisticated and luxury-led aesthetic to appeal as a premium gift, for collecting or for travel.