PR: Arran bringt Harmony Edition Vol. 4 – ab 19. Juli online bestellbar, auch aus der EU

Die Destillerie Lochranza auf Arran hat das diesjährige Harmony Bottling anlässlich des Arran Whisky Festival Malt & Music 2021 vorgestellt. Es ist ab sofort für 100 Pfund im Besucherzentrum und ab 19. Juli 12 Uhr unserer Zeit auch im Onlineshop bestellbar – ausdrücklich auch aus Staaten der Europäischen Union, man bittet allerdings um 21 Tage Geduld beim Versand. Der Arran Harmony Edition Vol. 4 stammt aus Ex-Sherry Hogshead, Ex-Red Wine French Oak und Ex-Port Pipe-Fässern und ist mit 54,3% abgefüllt. Insgesamt 1000 Flaschen werden davon aufgelegt.

Hier die offiziellen Infos von der Webseite der Lochranza-Destillerie:

This year’s Harmony bottling has arrived!

This bottling will be for sale from the Limited Editions section of our web shop on:

Monday 19th July at 11am BST priced at £100 VAT inclusive (or £83.33 with 0% rated VAT if you are purchasing outwith the UK). Limit of 2 bottles per person.

Please note that we are not able to take orders over the telephone if you call our Lochranza Distillery Visitor Centre.

The Arran Harmony Edition Vol. 4 is an exclusive bottling available for sale from our Visitor Centre and web shop this summer. This special annual bottling is prepared to celebrate our annual Arran Festival Malt & Music which took place online this year.

The Arran Harmony Edition Vol. 4 has been skilfully blended using Arran Single Malt matured in three distinctive types of cask – Ex-Sherry Hogshead, Ex-Red Wine French Oak and Ex-Port Pipe. This unusual trio of casks brings an innovative sound to the ensemble. The resulting whisky is intriguing, individual and perfectly balanced, demonstrating the skill of the Master Distiller who presents every Arran Single Malt as a masterpiece. This dram brings together some of the finest European oak and creates a subtle marriage of quality and complexity that delights.

Celebrate musicianship and the kinship of Arran Single Malt with this special release available only online and in our Lochranza Visitor Centre to mark our 2021 Arran Whisky Festival – Malt & Music.

This bottling can also be shipped to EU addresses, however we’d like to politely ask for your patience and to allow 14-21 days for this bottle to arrive in your country. The completion of customs paperwork means that EU orders won’t leave us in Lochranza until 26th July and we then need to allow for increased processing time at customs.

All of this means that shipments are taking longer than they did before.

A tracking number will be sent from Parcelforce after the consignment has been uplifted from the distillery allowing you to track progress of your package.

For EU customers, please also be aware before purchasing that you will be liable to pay local VAT and customs charges when your order arrives in your country.