Freitag, 07. August 2020, 13:48:02
PR: Caskshare mit vier neuen Fässern

An diesen Fässern der Brennereien Cambus, BenRiach, Glen Moray und Tullibardine kann man sich flaschenweise beteiligen

Über Caskshare und deren Angebote haben wir bereits mehrmals berichtet. In der Regel hält man dort Fässer von jungen und aufstrebenden Destillerien zur Teilung vor, nun hat man aber vier Fässer von alteingesessenen Brennereien (eine, die Grain Distillery Cambus, ist sogar bereits geschlossen) bereit.

Anbei die Informationen zu den Fässern und zum Angebot:

New offers from Caskshare

Caskshare allows whisky lovers to reserve ‘shares’ of whisky casks from their favourite distilleries, choosing between a wide variety of wood types and ages as the whisky matures. Single cask bottles will then be sent directly to buyers upon maturation, or even traded between them on this new leading-edge technology platform. Described as ‘crowdfunding for whisky’, the aim of Caskshare is to allow whisky-lovers the chance to experience different cask variations by lowering the financial barrier to cask-ownership.

New casks

The new casks range from a 31 year-old cask, from Cambus which is now no longer even a distillery to the deep red of the Glen Moray, a 1st fill red wine barrique. The new range of casks allow customers to sample whiskies of different ages and finishes from the world’s oldest and newest whisky regions.

Cambus – Cask number 41752 – Refill bourbon hogshead, filled 12/06/1989.

Rich & Complex: 3
Fruity & Floral: 7
Sweet / Aperitif: 8
Spice: 2
Smokiness / Peaty: 0
Est. ABV of Bottling: 52.0%
Price per Bottle: £139
Expected # of Bottles: 277

Tullibardine – Cask number 800165 – 2nd fill Jim Beam Rye cask, filled 07/06/2007

Rich & Complex: 1
Fruity & Floral: 7
Sweet / Aperitif: 6
Spice: 4
Smokiness / Peaty: 0
Est. ABV of Bottling: 60.0%
Price per Bottle: £49
Expected # of Bottles: 148

BenRiach – Cask number #293/2013 – Bourbon matured, Marsala finish (from June 2019), filled 09/09/2013

Rich & Complex: 1
Fruity & Floral: 7
Sweet / Aperitif: 8
Spice: 2
Smokiness / Peaty: 0
Est. ABV of Bottling: 60.0%
Price per Bottle: £69
Expected # of Bottles: 298

Glen Moray – Cask number 2956- 1st fill red wine barrique, filled 01/07/2018 

Rich & Complex: 4
Fruity & Floral: 6
Sweet / Aperitif: 8
Spice: 6
Smokiness / Peaty: 0
Est. ABV of Bottling: 60.0%
Price per Bottle: £57
Expected # of Bottles: 158

PR: Caskshare mit vier neuen Fässern

