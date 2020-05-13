Mittwoch, 13. Mai 2020, 15:25:42
Suche auf Seite
Blended MaltSchottlandLowlandsNeue WhiskysPR

PR: Douglas Laing bringt The Epicurean Cognac Finish Limited Edition

Die zweite Ausgabe in der The Epicurean Wood Series ist ein limitierter Whisky, der in zwei Cognac-Fässern nachgereift wurde

Händlerunterstützung WE

Aus Schottland erreicht uns die Kunde über einen neuen Whisky aus dem Hause Douglas Laing: The Epicurean, der Blended Malt aus den Lowlands, erhält eine limitierte Ausgabe, die zweite in der Wood Series. Diesmal wird es ein Epicurean, der in zwei Cognac-Fässern gefinisht und mit 48% vol. abgefüllt wurde. Die Sonderausgabe, die wohl auch in Deutschland zu haben sein wird, ist in der nachfolgenden Pressemitteilung genauer beschrieben. Der Preis in UK (60 Pfund) kann wahrscheinlich als Richtpreis für eine Veröffentlichung in Deutschland betrachtet werden.

The Epicurean Unveils Edition No.2 in its Wood Series

Douglas Laing & Co has today launched a Cognac Finished Lowland Malt Scotch Whisky as part of The Epicurean Wood Series.

Following 2019’s Côte-Rôtie Cask Finish, this latest Single Cask release in The Epicurean’s Wood Series is bottled at a high alcohol strength of 48%, and offered without chill-filtration. The 100% natural, golden colour of the spirit is imparted by the Cognac-seasoned Single Cask used for maturing the award-winning Lowland Malt. With this series, Douglas Laing seeks to demonstrate the significant impact the cask can have on the Whisky.

Chris Leggat, Managing Director, led the cask selection process and said:

“After many trials, blind tasting and careful planning, the casks selected for this experiment were the perfect representation of a 5-star Cognac cask. We’ve paired with our Epicurean Lowland Malt Whisky to produce this resulting limited edition: A rather exciting – certainly distinguished – addition to the family”.

Director of Whisky in her family’s firm, Cara Laing commented:

“We continue to seek to open up the world of Scotch Whisky to new audiences and offer innovative experiences – our Epicurean Malt is best placed to do this. The core expression is fresh and zesty yet very light in style, accordingly the spirit lends itself exceptionally well to experimentation – be that in cocktails, or indeed with unique cask finishes, such as this latest release.”

With only two Single Casks of this specialist Malt released, the spirit is said to have overriding tropical style with lychee, fiery ginger, sandalwood and coconut as a result of the finishing in two specially selected French Cognac casks.

Packed in a premium gift tube, The Epicurean Cognac Finish Limited Edition is expected to retail at £59.99.

Vorheriger ArtikelWhisky Reviewer: Die acht größten Whiskydiebstähle aller Zeiten
Nächster ArtikelKilchoman Fèis Ìle 2020 Online Release – neuer Versuch am Donnerstag um 15 Uhr

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Highlands

PR: Neu auf Douglaslaing.com: Old Particular Invergordon 22 Years Old Single Grain

Eine Osteredition - Einzelfassabfüllung in Fassstärke, nur über den Onlineshop zu beziehen
Weiterlesen
Lowlands

PR: Douglas Laing unterstützt mit The Epicurean den Handel und Bartender in Schottland

Auch in Schottland ist der Handel von der Krise betroffen - Douglas Laing unterstützt nun einen Hilfsfond
Weiterlesen
Highlands

Neu: Strathearn Single Malt Batch #001 ab sofort im Webshop von Douglas Laing erhältlich

Vier Monate nach der Übernahme erscheint die erste neue Abfüllung - mit Link zum Shop im Artikel
Weiterlesen
Islay

PR: Douglas Laing veröffentlicht die älteste Port Ellen-Abfüllung im Portfolio

299 Flaschen vom Port Ellen 40yo wird es geben - einige davon auch im deutschen Handel
Weiterlesen
Islands

PR: Douglas Laing schließt Old Particular "Elements"-Serie mit Jura 12yo "Water" ab

Der vierte und letzte Teil der Einzelfass-Serie bekam ein Finish im PX-Sherryfass und ist mit 54,3% vol. abgefüllt
Weiterlesen
Islay

PR: Big Peat beendet Vintage-Trilogie mit neuem Big Peat 27yo

Die letzte Ausgabe der Black Edition ist veröffentlicht - Tasting Notes in der Presseaussendung
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

Whiskyhaus Button
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
Kaspar Button
Bruichladdich 125×125
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
GaG Partnerbutton
JJCorryIW Button
Whiskybotschaft Button
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Button Kirsch Whisky

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Irish Whiskeys Rect

Neueste Artikel

Kilchoman Fèis Ìle 2020 Online Release – neuer Versuch am Donnerstag um 15 Uhr

Islay
Nach dem Zusammenbruch des Servers am Dienstag wird morgen am Nachmittag ein neuer ANlauf genommen
Weiterlesen

PR: Douglas Laing bringt The Epicurean Cognac Finish Limited Edition

Blended Malt
Die zweite Ausgabe in der The Epicurean Wood Series ist ein limitierter Whisky, der in zwei Cognac-Fässern nachgereift wurde
Weiterlesen

Whisky Reviewer: Die acht größten Whiskydiebstähle aller Zeiten

Hintergrund
Whisky zieht nicht nur Genießer an, sondern leider auch Diebe...
Weiterlesen

Zwei Neue aus Wolfburn: From The Stills 2020 & Highland Whisky Festival

Highlands
Die beiden Abfüllungen sind sehr limitiert - mit Link zum Webshop
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Macduff, Teil 2

Speyside
Heute acht Abfüllungen von whic, Murray McDavid, Douglas Laing, G&M, Valinch & Mallet sowie Van Wees
Weiterlesen

PR: Neu bei Kirsch Import – Signatory Cask Strength Dekanter, Port Askaig und Highand Park exklusiv für Deutschland

Islands
Vier Fassstärken aus dem Einzelfass - in Kürze in Deutschland erhältlich
Weiterlesen

PR: Neu – Port Charlotte OLC:01 2010 Oloroso Hogshead finished

Islay
„The Progressive Hebridean Distillers“ präsentieren die neue Cask-Exploration Abfüllung, die ab 15. Mai in den Handel kommt
Weiterlesen

Video: Ralfy verkostet Glenlivet 12yo Signatory (Review #825)

Speyside
Auch in der Verkostung: Der 12yo aus der Destillerie - das ergibt interessante Vergleiche und Einblicke
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
WA-September 2019

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
Mareike

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats Mai 2020: Glenmorangie The Original 10yo

Exclusiv
Nachdem wir im April unser Whisky des Monats ausfiel, beginnen wir im Mai wieder mit der monatlichen Kür. Und in dieser selbst...
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats April 2020: Unterstütze deinen lokalen Händler!

Exclusiv
Unterstütze deinen Whisky-Onlinehändler! Jede Flasche hilft!
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats März 2020: The GlenDronach Traditionally Peated

Exclusiv
Eine rauchige und deshalb ungewöhnliche Abfüllung der Highland-Destillerie
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

Ab morgen online erhältlich: Kilchoman Feis Ile 2020 12yo

Islay
Die Feis Isle Release 2020 wird ab morgen verkauft - im Beitrag auch Infos zu den Online-Events und den beiden Tasting Sets für den 28. Mai
Weiterlesen

PR: Laphroaig® 10 zum Vatertag am 14. Juni (oder 21. Mai)

Islay
Der besondere Whisky für den besonderen Anlass
Weiterlesen

PR: Neu bei Kirsch Import – Signatory Cask Strength Dekanter, Port Askaig und Highand Park exklusiv für Deutschland

Islands
Vier Fassstärken aus dem Einzelfass - in Kürze in Deutschland erhältlich
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X