PR: Douglas Laing bringt The Epicurean Cognac Finish Limited Edition

Aus Schottland erreicht uns die Kunde über einen neuen Whisky aus dem Hause Douglas Laing: The Epicurean, der Blended Malt aus den Lowlands, erhält eine limitierte Ausgabe, die zweite in der Wood Series. Diesmal wird es ein Epicurean, der in zwei Cognac-Fässern gefinisht und mit 48% vol. abgefüllt wurde. Die Sonderausgabe, die wohl auch in Deutschland zu haben sein wird, ist in der nachfolgenden Pressemitteilung genauer beschrieben. Der Preis in UK (60 Pfund) kann wahrscheinlich als Richtpreis für eine Veröffentlichung in Deutschland betrachtet werden.

The Epicurean Unveils Edition No.2 in its Wood Series

Douglas Laing & Co has today launched a Cognac Finished Lowland Malt Scotch Whisky as part of The Epicurean Wood Series.

Following 2019’s Côte-Rôtie Cask Finish, this latest Single Cask release in The Epicurean’s Wood Series is bottled at a high alcohol strength of 48%, and offered without chill-filtration. The 100% natural, golden colour of the spirit is imparted by the Cognac-seasoned Single Cask used for maturing the award-winning Lowland Malt. With this series, Douglas Laing seeks to demonstrate the significant impact the cask can have on the Whisky.

Chris Leggat, Managing Director, led the cask selection process and said:

“After many trials, blind tasting and careful planning, the casks selected for this experiment were the perfect representation of a 5-star Cognac cask. We’ve paired with our Epicurean Lowland Malt Whisky to produce this resulting limited edition: A rather exciting – certainly distinguished – addition to the family”.

Director of Whisky in her family’s firm, Cara Laing commented:

“We continue to seek to open up the world of Scotch Whisky to new audiences and offer innovative experiences – our Epicurean Malt is best placed to do this. The core expression is fresh and zesty yet very light in style, accordingly the spirit lends itself exceptionally well to experimentation – be that in cocktails, or indeed with unique cask finishes, such as this latest release.”

With only two Single Casks of this specialist Malt released, the spirit is said to have overriding tropical style with lychee, fiery ginger, sandalwood and coconut as a result of the finishing in two specially selected French Cognac casks.

Packed in a premium gift tube, The Epicurean Cognac Finish Limited Edition is expected to retail at £59.99.