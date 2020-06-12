PR: Douglas Laing veröffentlicht The Epicurean Cask Strength Edinburgh Edition

Aus dem Hause des unabhängigen Whisky-Produzenten Douglas Laing erhielten wir heute eine Presseaussendung mit Informationen zur neuen Abfüllung The Epicurean Cask Strength Edinburgh Edition. Dieses auf 600 Flaschen limitierte Bottling ist ein Blend von Single Cask Single Malt Whiskys der Lowlands und eine spezielle Abfüllung zu Ehren der schottischen Hauptstadt. Sie ist diesen Monat bei Whisky-Fachhändlern erhältlich, der empfohlene Verkaufspreis beträgt 49,99 £.

Weitere Informationen zur The Epicurean Cask Strength Edinburgh Edition, mit 53,3% Vol. und ohne Färbung oder Kühlfiltration abgefüllt, finden Sie in der nun folgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Douglas Laing Unveils The Epicurean Cask Strength Edinburgh Edition

Independent Scotch Whisky firm, Douglas Laing & Co today unveils The Epicurean Cask Strength Edinburgh Limited Edition of only 600 bottles.

Honouring Scotland’s Capital, the unique “recipe” for the special bottling is the result of a creative collaboration between Douglas Laing & Co and some of Edinburgh’s finest bartenders and spirit experts. A one-off event was held at leading bar “Nauticus” in Edinburgh, during which the VIP attendees masterfully married together various samples of Single Cask Single Malt Whiskies from the Lowlands with the aim of creating a perfectly balanced end product with depth and character. Each unique blend of Single Malts was then judged with the winning recipe becoming this limited edition release of just 600 bottles. A blind tasting by Douglas Laing’s Chairman, Fred Laing, saw Lindsay Blair of 56 North crowned the winner.

The resulting Whisky is said to burst with lively green fruits, sweet barley and tangy citrus with just a touch of spice. Bottled at 53.3% alcohol strength and offered without colouring or chill-filtration, its high strength is said to ensure the natural robust character of the capital city spirit shines through – even when mixed.

Cara Laing, Director of Whisky, comments on the new release:

“The Epicurean’s Cask Strength Edinburgh Edition celebrates our Capital City and its impressive array of bars and spirit experts. With summer just around the corner, this is perfect timing to release this fresh and zesty Lowland Malt. We’d recommend enjoying it straight-up or long with ginger ale or apple juice to further enhance those tangy, slightly spicy sweet flavours.”

The Epicurean Cask Strength Edinburgh Edition is available from June 2020, from specialist Whisky retailers with an expected retail price of £49.99.