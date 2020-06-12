PR: Uncle Nearest und Jack Daniel’s gründen die Nearest & Jack Advancement Initiative

Ihre gemeinsame Nearest & Jack Advancement Initiative stellen die beiden Tennessee Destillerien Jack Daniel’s Distillery und Nearest Green Distillery in einer Presseaussendung vor. Um die Vielfalt in der amerikanischen Whisky-Industrie und die Präsenz Afroamerikaner in Führungspositionen im Bereich Whiskey zu erhöhen, sagen Beide eine gemeinsame Unterstützung in Höhe von 5 Mio. US$ zu. Mit diesen Geldern soll die Nearest Green School of Distilling geschaffen, das Leadership Acceleration Program (LAP) für Lehrstellen entwickelt und das Business Incubation Program (BIP) eingerichtet werden.

Alle weiteren details entnehmen Sie bitte der folgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

Uncle Nearest And Jack Daniel’s Join Forces To Launch The Nearest & Jack Advancement Initiative To Increase Diversity In American Whiskey Industry

Together the Two Tennessee Distilleries Have Pledged $5 Million to Advance African American Leadership in Whiskey

LYNCHBURG, Tenn., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Jack Daniel Distillery and the Nearest Green Distillery announced today the Nearest & Jack Advancement Initiative to further diversity within the American whiskey industry. Both companies are supporting it equally with an initial combined pledge of $5 million to help create the Nearest Green School of Distilling, develop the Leadership Acceleration Program (LAP) for apprenticeships and establish the Business Incubation Program (BIP), focused on providing expertise and resources to African Americans entering the spirits industry as entrepreneurs. This joint initiative will be guided by an advisory board with members from both organizations.

Motlow State College, the fastest growing college in Tennessee, has worked with leaders from both companies for the past year to develop a curriculum for the Nearest Green School of Distilling. The STEM based and employable skills focused program has passed Motlow State requirements and is now awaiting approval from the Tennessee Board of Regents to begin moving toward accreditation by the institutions accrediting body SACSCOC. The certificate program may be offered as early as Fall 2021.

The Leadership Acceleration Program (LAP) will offer apprenticeships specifically to African Americans already in the whiskey industry, who are wanting to become a head distiller, head of maturation or production manager. The inaugural apprentices have already been identified and will begin shadowing at top distilleries throughout the country.

The third arm of the Nearest & Jack Advancement Initiative is the Business Incubation Program (BIP) that will offer African American entrepreneurs mentorship in all areas of the distilling business, including access to top marketing firms, branding executives, expanded distribution networks and other assets and opportunities to grow their spirits businesses.

„Generally, when companies talk about the need to improve diversity, few immediate action steps follow,“ said Fawn Weaver, CEO, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. „Our group is different. We are doers, and we all agreed to work together to improve diversity in our industry, and specifically, a way to get African Americans into top positions within our industry. Nearest Green taught Jack Daniel how to make Tennessee whiskey and we’re incredibly proud our companies are joining forces to further their legacies of excellence, and to make distilling and the whiskey industry we love more diverse.“