PR: Dramfool präsentiert die dritte Serie der Jim McEwan Signature Collection

Die dritte Serie der Jim McEwan Signature Collection wird wie angekündigt noch in diesem Jahr veröffentlicht – darüber informiert uns EU-Markenbotschafter und Verantwortliche von „Dramfool_EU“, Robert Büchner. Alles weitere zu den Abfüllungen finden Sie folgend:

Dramfool präsentiert die dritte Serie der Jim McEwan Signature Collection

Serie 1 und 2 sowie die Sonderausgabe „Journey’s End 1“ sind lange ausverkauft und wie angekündigt wird Serie 3 noch in diesem Jahr veröffentlicht werden

Bereits am 22. Mai 2021 konnte man als einer der Teilnehmer der Online-Verkostung die 3 neuen Abfüllungen, den gerade erwähnten „JE1“ sowie andere, noch unveröffentlichte Dramfool „Laddie“-Abfüllungen probieren.

Am 16. September 2021 wird Serie 3 online auf der Dramfool-Webseite im Vereinigten Königreich erhältlich sein. Die letzten Male war es allerdings stets innerhalb von Minuten ausverkauft. Nicht zuletzt deshalb, da ein Teil der Flaschen bereits vorab in den grob aufgeteilten Märkten Asien/USA/EU vorab reserviert werden, wie uns der EU-Markenbotschafter und Verantwortliche von „Dramfool_EU“, Robert Büchner (robert@dramfool.com) informierte.

Auch die dritte Serie widmet sich den von Jim bevorzugten Bourbonfässern.

Preislich soll ein Set aus 3 Flaschen (Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte und Octomore) in der gleichen Region wie Serie 2 liegen. Es gibt auch Samples in 10cl sowie 2,5cl Größe.

Ein wichtiges Detail wird den Fans sofort ins Auge springen: Die Farben der Aufschrift auf den Tubes haben sich geändert. Dahinter liegt ein geheimer Masterplan, so dass sich für Käufer der kompletten Serie ein besonderes Farbbild ergeben soll. 😊

In der Whiskybase findet man die Abfüllungen bereits; dort sind auch die „tasting notes“ von Jim McEwan zu lesen.

https://www.whiskybase.com/whiskies/whisky/188944/bruichladdich-2010-islay-barley-df

https://www.whiskybase.com/whiskies/whisky/188943/port-charlotte-2008-islay-barley-df

https://www.whiskybase.com/whiskies/whisky/188942/octomore-2014-df

Die vierte Serie ist für Januar 2022 in Aussicht gestellt worden.

Die weiteren Informationen zu diesen drei Fässern sind direkt von Dramfool und daher in Englisch.

Dramfool JMSC – RELEASE 3

3.1 Bruichladdich 2010

Distilled on the 13th September 2010 this whisky spent its whole 10-year life maturing in cask #2204. This maturation took place in a 1st Fill Jack Daniels bourbon barrel. This whisky must be considered a true islander and not only was it distilled and matured on the island but the barley used was grown only a stones throw from the distillery.

The home of Old No.7 Jasper Newton Daniel, better known as Jack Daniel, distillery was the first registered distillery in the USA. Producing since 1866 it was winning gold medals by the 1904 World’s Fair. They not only survived prohibition, the death nail of many distilleries, but their fame rose to iconic status by the 1960’s. Favoured by Rock and Roll and Punk bands it was also favoured by Frank Sinatra proving its wide appeal! 2014 saw them open their own cooperage to feed the demand for this internationally enjoyed drink.

Bottled in June 2021 as Release 3.1 of the Jim McEwan Signature Collection, like all bottlings within the collection, it was bottled un-chill filtered, with no added colour, and at natural cask strength of 61.7% (Jim would have it no other way!), it yielded only 221 bottles.

3.2 Port Charlotte 2008

Distilled on the 5th December 2008 this whisky spent its whole 12-year life maturing in cask #3742. This maturation took place in a 1st Fill bourbon barrel from a mystery American distillery. This whisky must be considered a true islander and not only was it distilled and matured on the island but the barley used was grown only a stones throw from the distillery from ‘The Glebe’.

Bottled in June 2021 as Release 3.2 of the Jim McEwan Signature Collection, like all bottlings within the collection, it was bottled un-chill filtered, with no added colour, and at natural cask strength of 58.8% (Jim would have it no other way!), it yielded only 233 bottles.

3.3 Octomore 2014

Distilled on (remember, remember) the 5th November 2014 this whisky spent its whole 6-year life maturing in cask #5390. Peated to a massive 139.5PPM this spirit has maturation in a 1st Fill Jim Beam bourbon barrel.

Established in 1795, in central Kentucky, Jim Beam Distillery is still working to the original values of its founder some seven generations later. The world’s number one bourbon, they mature casks for four years imparting flavour and sweetness, not only to their spirit, but eventually influencing many of the Scotch whiskies which we enjoy.

Bottled in June 2021 as Release 3.3 of the Jim McEwan Signature Collection, like all bottlings within the collection, it was bottled un-chill filtered, with no added colour, and at natural cask strength of 64.7% (Jim would have it no other way!), it yielded only 235 bottles.