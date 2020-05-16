PR: Dunville’s Irish Whiskey erweitert Single Cask Serie mit Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Finish

Die Echlinville Distillery hat uns über zwei Neuerscheinungen in ihrer Serie von Einzelfassabfüllungen informiert: Die Dunville’s 18 Year Old Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Finish Single Malt Irish Whiskeys sind ab sofort in Onlineshop der Destillerie und bei ausgewählten Händlern erhältlich. Einer stammt aus Fass 1203 und wurde mit 55% vol. abgefüllt, der zweite aus Fass 1196, abgefüllt mit 48%.

Was sie gemeinsam haben und welche Unterschiede man zwischen den beiden Fässern finden kann, lesen Sie untenstehend in der englischsprachigen Info:

Dunville’s Irish Whiskey expands Single Cask Series with Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Finish

The Echlinville Distillery is expanding its award winning Dunville’s Irish Whiskey portfolio with the release of two new 18 year old single malts finished in rare Palo Cortado sherry casks.



The duo of Dunville’s 18 Year Old Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Finish Whiskeys are the latest additions to Dunville’s Single Cask Series, with each cask bottled at its optimum strength for the best possible quality and flavour.

Limited to just 313 individually numbered bottles, Cask 1203 is bottled at a cask strength 55% abv. Packed with notes of dried stone fruits, Christmas spices, hazelnut laden crème brulee, and bittersweet citrus fruits, it was named Best Irish Single Malt Aged 13-20 Years at this year’s World Whiskies Awards.

Cask 1196 is bottled at 48% abv, showcasing those lighter citrus fruit notes, with candied orange intertwined with deep filled spiced cherry pie, over a sweet malt base. Again, this is a very limited release, with only 375 numbered bottles available.



Both whiskeys have been finished for over 2 years in the finest Palo Cortado Sherry Casks and are available from The Echlinville Distillery online shop and selected retailers.

Dunville’s brand ambassador Jarlath Watson said:

“When we revived the Dunville’s whiskey brand in 2012 we did so with the promise not to compromise in our desire to produce the finest whiskeys conceivable. We stay true to that ethos with our Single Cask Series, which showcases the very best whiskeys in the Dunville’s warehouses and gives our customers what they want – exceptional Irish whiskey, uncompromised and bottled at its optimum strength to deliver both a stunning palate and wonderful, luxurious mouthfeel.



“These Palo Cortado Sherry Finish Whiskeys are the latest additions to the Single Cask Series, with each cask bottled at its best possible abv to maximise its flavour profile. While the cask strength release (Cask 1203) is all about the bolder dark fruit and spice flavour profiles, reminiscent of some of the best sherry bomb whiskeys out there, the reduced alcohol in the 48% abv (Cask 1196) allows the more delicate flavours of citrus, green fruits and the oak itself to come to the fore.



“These are the first Palo Cortado Sherry Cask expressions in the Dunville’s range. Palo Cortado is in itself a rare type of sherry which starts ageing as a Fino or an Amontillado. During the ageing process, the flor becomes damaged or dries off, meaning the sherry ages oxidatively. Palo Cortado Sherry features the crispness of Amontillado and the full bodied sweetness of an Olorosso. While there are many sherry finished whiskeys out there, very few are finished in Palo Cortado casks, so we are delighted to be able to add the Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Finish to our portfolio.



“These whiskeys join Dunville’s PX 12 Cask Strength and 18 Year Old Port Mourant Rum Finish Whiskey to expand our offering of superior Single Cask Series whiskeys that can stand proudly alongside the very best in their genre.



“We firmly believe that each offering from the Single Cask Series further enhances Dunville’s global reputation for excellence and helps us take another step towards restoring ‘The Spirit of Belfast’ to its rightful place among the world’s best whiskeys.”

Dunville’s 18 Year Old Palo Cortado Sherry Finish Single Cask Whiskeys are available from The Echlinville Distillery online at https://shop.echlinville.com/products/dunville-s-18-year-old-palo-cortado-sherry-cask-finish-single-malt-irish-whiskey

Cask 1203 Cask Strength 55% abv £199.50

Cask 1196 48% abv £159.50.



