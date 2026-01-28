The Echlinville Distillery bringt zwei neue Old Comber Whiskeys nach Deutschland und Österreich

Zum 200. Jubiläum der Marke Old Comber hat die Echlinville Distillery im Dezember des Vorjahres zwei neue Abfüllungen unter dem Traditionslabel auf den Markt gebracht – über den Importeur Weisshaus kommen sie nun auch nach Deutschland und Österreich. Es handelt sich dabei um zwei Single Pottstill Whiskeys, den Old Comber Seven Year Old Single Pot Still Whiskey und den Old Comber Seven Year Old Single Pot Still Whiskey, 200th Anniversary Celebratory Edition.

Mehr zu den beiden neuen Abfüllungen schreibt die Destillerie nach einigen allgemeinen Infos zu der Verbindung zwischen der Echlinville Distillery und Old Comber in ihrer englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Old Comber Whiskey celebrates 200 years with two Single Pot Still releases

Old Comber Whiskey is celebrating its bicentenary with the revival of its famous Single Pot Still Whiskey.

Crafted from field to glass at The Echlinville Distillery and distilled solely from barley grown and malted on the distillery farm, Old Comber is Ireland’s only completely single estate pot still whiskey.

“Echlinville is marking Old Comber’s 200th anniversary with two new releases – a seven year old Single Pot Still bottled at 46% abv, which will form part of the brand’s core portfolio; and a special edition Single Pot Still bottled at 50% abv and limited to just 2016 bottles, to celebrate Old Comber’s landmark birthday.

“Both whiskeys are double distilled and finished in Port and Sherry casks – a finish synonymous with Old Comber since 1825 and an important element of our commitment to stay true to the brand’s proud heritage and traditional approach to whiskey making.” Jarlath Watson, Head of Whiskey at Echlinville

Old Comber Revival

One of the original Irish whiskey giants, Old Comber Whiskey was founded two centuries ago at The Comber Distilleries in County Down, which were located just ten miles from the brand’s modern-day home at Echlinville.

Comber Distilleries fell silent in 1953 and Old Comber joined the list of Ireland’s ‘lost’ whiskeys. In testament to their pledge to put County Down back on the world whiskey map, Echlinville revived Old Comber after a 70-year absence.

Single Estate Whiskey

Speaking about Echlinville and Old Comber’s single estate approach, Jarlath continued: “From growing the and floor malting it in the traditional way; to mashing and fermenting the grains; to distilling the new-make spirit, and casking, maturing and bottling the whiskey, Old Comber is produced from field-to-glass at our farm distillery.

“This is hugely important in the context of Old Comber’s proud sense of place and provenance, and its historic links with the local farming community.

“Comber Distilleries sourced its barley from local farms and Ards Maltings – one of Ireland’s largest malting houses, which was located just a few miles from Comber and is now owned by The Echlinville Distillery. We are delighted to be able to restore the bond between Old Comber, Ards Maltings and the rich farmland that we call home, reviving a hugely important part of our proud whiskey heritage.”

The Whiskeys

Old Comber Seven Year Old Single Pot Still Whiskey – 46% abv, RRP £57.50

Colour – Amber

Nose – Sweet vanilla, fragrant pine, and fresh canary melon gives way to cinnamon poached pears and warm cherry Bakewell tart, toasted almonds, and figs in caramel syrup.

Palate – Rich, comforting and luxuriously creamy. Initial notes of boiled barley sugar sweets, orchard fruit drops and manuka honey give way to pecan pie, red berries, glazed cherries and crystalised stem ginger laced dark chocolate.

Finish – Medium finish, with banana and maple pancakes, clove, nutmeg cocoa, and a hint of menthol giving way to a gorgeous warming white pepper and lingering ginger spice.

Old Comber Seven Year Old Single Pot Still Whiskey, 200th Anniversary Celebratory Edition – 50% abv, RRP £100

Colour – Ruby Amber

Nose – Full bodied and waxy. Old school Pure Pot Still oils and spices interlaced with stewed damsons, dried raisins, pine cones, and a rich date and ginger cake laced with vanilla and marzipan icing.

Palate – An air of late summer fresh cut hay, crisp red apples and boiled sweet butter candies gives way to freshly roasted coffee beans and Jamaican molasses and ginger cake, before those dominant old Oloroso Sherry casks show their influence with rich notes of toasted walnuts, mocha, dark chocolate, liquorice and layers of dried stone fruits, cinnamon and clove.

Finish – Complex, long and lingering. Fresh red berry compote, salted caramel, vanilla cream and almond biscotti fade as the weight of the double distilled pot still shine through for a glorious encore of fragrant green tea, fresh ginger syrup and that signature warming white pepper spice.