PR: Dunville’s Irish Whiskey kündigt dritte Ausgabe des Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Finish Whiskeys in Fassstärke an

Der 18 Jahre alte irische Whiskey mit Sherryfinish ist ab Mittwoch, 21 Uhr unserer Zeit im Webshop erhältlich - mit Link

Wee Beastie AUT

Ein neuer Ire steht in den Startlöchern – diesmal kommt er aus der Echlinville Distillery – und ist ob seines Alters von 18 Jahren natürlich nicht dort destilliert, sondern aus anderen Beständen aufgekauft und vom Team der Destillerie ausgewählt. Es handelt sich um den Dunville’s 18 Year Old Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Finish Whiskey Cask 1211. Drei Jahre seiner Reifezeit verbrachte er in Palo Cortado Sherry Casks.

318 Flaschen davon, abgefüllt mit 54% vol, gibt es davon ab morgen, 21 Uhr unserer Zeit, im Destillerieshop zu kaufen, später auch bei ausgesuchten Händlern in Irland und in UK. Der Preis wird umgerechnet ca. 220 Euro betragen.

Hier alle Infos, so wie sie uns von Dunville’s Irish Whiskey zur Verfügung gestellt wurden:

Dunville’s Irish Whiskey announces third Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Finish cask strength release

The Echlinville Distillery is expanding its award winning Dunville’s Irish Whiskey portfolio with the release of its third 18 year old single malt finished in rare Palo Cortado sherry cask.

Dunville’s 18 Year Old Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Finish Whiskey Cask 1211 is the latest addition to Dunville’s Single Cask Series. Bottled at Cask Strength 54% abv, it is limited to just 318 individually numbered bottles. It will be available from The Echlinville Distillery online shop from 8pm BST on Wednesday 30 September 2020 and also from selected retailers RRP £199.

Finished for almost three years in the finest Palo Cortado sherry cask, this whiskey is packed with notes of chocolate candied oranges, caramelised crème brulée, ripe orchard fruits, citrus zest and a hint of Christmas spices – nutmeg, cinnamon and toasted almonds. Cask 1211 takes its place proudly in the Single Cask Series alongside Dunville’s earlier Palo Cortado releases, both of which sold out within a few hours of their release earlier this year.

Jarlath Watson from Dunville’s Irish Whiskey said:

“When we revived the Dunville’s whiskey brand in 2012 we did so with the promise not to compromise in our desire to produce the finest whiskeys conceivable. Our Single Cask Series is central to that ethos, showcasing the very best whiskeys in the Dunville’s warehouses and featuring exceptional Irish whiskey, uncompromised and bottled at its optimum strength to deliver both a stunning palate and wonderful, luxurious mouthfeel.

“This release is our third Palo Cortado Sherry Finish Cask expression. Palo Cortado is in itself a rare type of sherry which starts ageing as a Fino or an Amontillado. During the ageing process, the flor becomes damaged or dries off, meaning the sherry ages oxidatively. Palo Cortado Sherry features the crispness of Amontillado and the full bodied sweetness of an Olorosso. While there are many sherry finished whiskeys out there, very few are finished in Palo Cortado casks, so we are delighted that Palo Cortado cask finishes are now a firm fixture in our Single Cask Series.

“We firmly believe that each offering from the Single Cask Series further enhances Dunville’s global reputation for excellence and helps us take another step towards restoring ‘The Spirit of Belfast’ to its rightful place among the world’s best whiskeys.”

Dunville’s 18 Year Old Palo Cortado Sherry Finish Single Cask Whiskey, Cask 1211 is priced £199 and will be available from The Echlinville Distillery  online at https://shop.echlinville.com/products/dunville-s-18-palo-cortado-sherry-cask-finish and at selected retailers, details of which will follow.

For delivery outside Ireland and the UK please complete our Worldwide Shipping Enquiry form at https://shop.echlinville.com/pages/worldwide-shipping-enquiry

