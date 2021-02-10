PR: Erste Infos über die zweite Serie der Jim McEwan Signature Collection von Dramfool

Zwar wird die erste Serie der Jim McEwan Signature Collection durch den Vertrieb von Dramfool erst Mitte März in den deutschen Handel kommen, aber schon jetzt können wir Ihnen die ersten Infos zur zweiten Serie, die wieder aus drei Abfüllungen besteht, präsentieren. Alles Weitere nachfolgend:

Dramfool präsentiert die zweite Serie der Jim McEwan Signature Collection

Auch wenn von Serie 1 bisher nur wenige Informationen verfügbar sind, gibt es jetzt bereits die Ankündigung für Serie 2. Hintergrund ist nicht zuletzt, dass bei den geplanten Tastings dazu beide Serien auf einmal verkostet werden, da sich damit wunderbar 6 Whiskys ergeben.

Mindestens Tasting wird von den Jungs der „Whisky Fakultät“ in Zusammenarbeit mit Dramfool ausgerichtet werden. Das Tasting wird in englischer Sprache durchgeführt werden, da der Meister persönlich (die Rede ist natürlich von Jim McEwan) durch seine Fassauswahl führen wird.

Die zweite Serie widmet sich den von Jim bevorzugten Bourbonfässern. Mit dieser Meinung ist er nicht allein und daher werden sich sicher viele Freunde der Abfüllung finden.

Zeitpunkt der Veröffentlichung von Serie 2 ist noch unbekannt, aber jedenfalls nach Serie 1, die ca. Mitte März auf den Markt kommen wird. Da im Jahr 2021 voraussichtlich auch noch der Release von Serie 3 geplant ist, wird es wohl nicht zu lange danach sein.

Zur Erinnerung. Ein paar der Fässer von Jim werden noch für www.dramfoolcasks.com verwendet, so dass man selbst (Teil)Inhaber eines dieser oder eines anderen Fasses werden kann.

Die weiteren Informationen zu diesen drei Fässern sind direkt von Dramfool und daher in Englisch.

Dramfool JMSC – RELEASE 2

As Release 1 showcased Bruichladdich’s iconic use of wine casks, Release 2 showcases the favourite cask type of Jim McEwan, first fill bourbon casks. While bourbon casks are the most commonly used in whisky maturation, the use of first fill is still deemed a luxury. Most casks being filled and re-used numerous times. Each time, arguably, to the detriment of the maturation of the whisky within.

The classic flavours of vanilla sweetness, the fresh and toasted oak combined with the golden colour these first fill casks impart, it is obvious to see why these would be among the drams of choice of Jim McEwan. As with all bottlings from the Jim McEwan Signature Collection they are bottled un-chill filtered, with no added colour and at natural cask strength, Jim would not allow it any other way.

2.1 Bruichladdich

Distilled on 1st October 2008 this whisky spent its whole 12-year life maturing in cask #2666. This maturation took place in a 1st fill Bourbon barrel originally from Buffalo Trace Distillery.

Established in 1773, where the buffalo crossed the Kentucky River, and with 200 years of distilling and counting, it is one of the oldest distilleries in the United States of America. Their policy on wood and barrels is considered amongst the strictest in the bourbon industry. They insist on a 6-month aged oak barrel before charring and eventually filling. Having won more industry awards than any other distillery they must be doing something (well, a lot) right!

Bottled in February 2021 as Release 2.1 of the Jim McEwan Signature Collection, like all bottlings within the collection, it was bottled un-chill filtered, with no added colour and natural at cask strength of 59.8% (Jim would have it no other way!), it yielded only 215 bottles.

Bottling date: tba

2.2 Port Charlotte

Distilled on 7th July 2010 this whisky spent its whole 10-year life maturing in cask #1415. This

maturation took place in a 1st fill Bourbon barrel originally from Jim Beam Distillery.

Established in 1795, in central Kentucky, Jim Beam Distillery is still working to the original values of its founder some seven generations later. The world’s number one bourbon, they mature casks for four years imparting flavour and sweetness, not only to their spirit, but eventually influencing many of the Scotch whiskies which we enjoy.

Bottled in February 2021 as Release 2.2 of the Jim McEwan Signature Collection, like all bottlings within the collection, it was bottled un-chill filtered, with no added colour (Jim would have it no other way!) and natural at cask strength of 59.4%, it yielded only 257 bottles.

Bottling date: tba

2.3 Octomore

Distilled on 28th March 2013 this whisky spent its whole 7-year life maturing in cask #1872. This maturation took place in a 1st fill Bourbon barrel from a mystery American distillery.

Bottled in February 2021 as Release 2.3 of the Jim McEwan Signature Collection, like all bottlings within the collection, it was bottled un-chill filtered, with no added colour and natural at cask strength of 62.3% (Jim would have it no other way!), it yielded only 256 bottles.

Bottling date: tba