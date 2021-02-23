PR: Glenrothes 50yo um £39.000 versteigert

Es war die letzte Flasche des 50 Jahre alten Glenrothes, die in einer Auktion bei Bonhams unter den Hammer kam und letztendlich um 39.000 Pfund einen Käufer fand. Sie ist nicht nur des Alters wegen bemerkenswert, auch ihre Fertigung und der Umstand, dass sie mit 22 Karat Gold aus der einzigen Goldmine Schottlands verziert ist, macht sie besonders. Und die Auktion selbst zeichnet aus, dass die gesamten Einnahmen an eine wohltätige Oranisation nach Wahl des Käufers (der anonym blieb) gehen,

Wir haben dazu von der Destillerie eine englischsprachige Pressemitteilung mit Bilder erhalten – und Infos zu bevorstehenden Neuerscheinungen aus der Speyside-Brennerei: Es wird drei neue Single Casks Abfüllungen geben, eine Serie von 40 Jahre alten Whiskys und einige Limited Bottlings, die allerdings nicht näher definiert wurden.

Alles Weitere in dem untenstehenden Text:

“ONCE IN A GENERATION” BOTTLE OF THE GLENROTHES 50-YEAR-OLD SOLD FOR £39,000 IN EXCLUSIVE AUCTION

The last of Speyside distillery The Glenrothes’ 50-year-old Single Malt Scotch Whisky has gone under the hammer at an exclusive auction.

The rare and unique bottling sold for £39,000 during the virtual event delivered by auction house Bonhams on Friday (19 February) which was streamed live from the home of Royal Warrant holders Hamilton & Inches in Edinburgh.

Decanter #50 – the very last of a release of 50 – was handcrafted in collaboration with Royal Warrant holders Hamilton & Inches and is decorated with 22carat Scottish Gold from Scotland’s only gold mine.

An engraved Scottish Gold collar with “The 50TH of 50” encircles the neck with the stopper featuring hand-cut letters and numerals proudly declaring “Bottle No. 50”. The extraordinary decanter, truly befitting of the liquid within, also features a stunning gold frame plaque bearing the legend “50 years old”.

The decanter was bought by an anonymous individual with The Glenrothes set to donate proceeds to a charity of the winning bidder’s choice.

Delivered by Charles Graham-Campbell of Bonhams and hosted by Invictus Games medallist JJ Chalmers, the auction featured an interview with Laura Rampling, The Glenrothes’ Master Whisky Maker, who discussed the unique taste profile of The Glenrothes 50-year-old.

Laura Rampling, Master Whisky Maker at The Glenrothes, said:

“Today really is an historic day for The Glenrothes and marks the culmination of 50 years of passion and skilled craftsmanship. “We’re incredibly proud to have worked with Hamilton & Inches to create this stunning decanter and celebrate this milestone in our history. “While this is the last of our 50-year-old, we have more exciting releases coming later this year and during 2022. These include exclusive Single Casks, a new 40-year-old collection and some very special limited bottlings.”

Jonathan Payne, Managing Director at Hamilton & Inches, said:

“We are thrilled to have partnered with The Glenrothes for this project which is a true testament of craftsmanship. Scottish Gold is a rare and extremely special material and has been a fitting way to honour The Glenrothes 50-Year-Old.“

In addition to taking home the treasured Decanter #50, the successful bidder will receive an exclusive invite to The Glenrothes Highland Estate to meet the distillery team.

Auction price does not include waived buyer fee of 22%/£8,580

About The Glenrothes 50YO

Distilled in 1968, The Glenrothes 50-year-old was released in October 2020. It has matured in sherry and bourbon oak casks before being decanted into individually numbered handmade crystal decanters which are housed in an exquisite lacquered black presentation case. Each has an RRP of £25,000.



Buyers of The Glenrothes 50-year-old will receive an exclusive invite to the private The Glenrothes Highland Estate and Distillery on Speyside for a very special whisky experience.

50YO Tasting Notes

Aroma

A cascade of fragrant woody spices, lilting between cedar wood and cloves, with grounding notes of linseed oil and rich muscovite sugar. A hint of fragrant jasmine.

Taste

A drama of complexity. Intensely sweet and spicy, with flares of cardamom, fennel seeds and vanilla pods, while notes of cedar play throughout.

Finish

Delicate and refined. A gentle lingering of woody spices.