Baugenehmigung für die Glen Luss Distillery im Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park erteilt

Eine weitere Destillerie in Schottland steht in den Startlöchern, um Whiskyfreunde mit dem Wasser des Lebens zu versorgen. The Spirits Business berichtet, dass die Glen Luss Distillery nun die Baugenehmigung erhalten hat. Dazu gab es auf Facebook von den Gründern folgendes Statement:

Planning Approved

Last week we received the great news that our planning application had been approved. To say we are excited would be an understatement!

This is a major milestone in our journey to bring our vision for the First Experimental Brewery and Distillery, on the shores of Loch Lomond, creating craft drinks and experiences to life!

As we reflect on the last year, 2020 played hard ball, and 2021 looks like it will bring its own challenges, but that will not stop us. Although COVID has dented our plans we are on course to open to the public and start laying spirit down in the latter part of 2021.

2021 is shaping up to be a great year, we are literally fizzing (again) with excitement and simply cannot wait to welcome you to Glen Luss later this year.

Wishing everyone all the best, and saying cheers in the biggest and only way we know how: Slainte!!!