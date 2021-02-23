Baugenehmigung für die Glen Luss Distillery im Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park erteilt

Eine weitere Destillerie in Schottland steht in den Startlöchern, um Whiskyfreunde mit dem Wasser des Lebens zu versorgen. The Spirits Business berichtet, dass die Glen Luss Distillery nun die Baugenehmigung erhalten hat. Dazu gab es auf Facebook von den Gründern folgendes Statement:
Planning Approved
Last week we received the great news that our planning application had been approved. To say we are excited would be an understatement!
This is a major milestone in our journey to bring our vision for the First Experimental Brewery and Distillery, on the shores of Loch Lomond, creating craft drinks and experiences to life!
As we reflect on the last year, 2020 played hard ball, and 2021 looks like it will bring its own challenges, but that will not stop us. Although COVID has dented our plans we are on course to open to the public and start laying spirit down in the latter part of 2021.
2021 is shaping up to be a great year, we are literally fizzing (again) with excitement and simply cannot wait to welcome you to Glen Luss later this year.
Wishing everyone all the best, and saying cheers in the biggest and only way we know how: Slainte!!!
Wie wir bereits im April des Vorjahres schrieben, planen die Gründer Trystan Powell, Patrick Colquhoun und Daniel Lewis, neben der Mikro-Brennerei zusätzlich eine noch eine Brauerei, in der verschiedene Craft Biere gebraut werden sollen. In den Brennanlagen soll neben Single Malt Whisky auch ein Gin, Vodka sowie Rum entstehen. Natürlich wird es auch ein Besucherzentrum geben.
Auch wenn man natürlich durch die Pandemie noch etwas am Durchstarten gehindert wird, möchte man dennoch bereits Ende dieses Jahres mit dem Bau der Brennerei und des Besucherzentrums fertig sein und die Glen Luss Distillery im Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park eröffnen.
26 Arbeitsplätze soll die Brennerei einmal schaffen, und in den ersten 10 Jahren werden von der Destillerie jährlich fünf Prozent des Gewinns für Projekte in der Gemeinde bereitgestellt.