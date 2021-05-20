PR: Große Nachfrage nach dem ersten Whisky der Isle of Raasay Distillery

Am 6. Mai berichteten wir über die Möglichkeit, den ersten Single Malt der Isle of Raasay Distillery über ein Lotteriesystem zu beziehen. 2500 Flaschen gab es da zu vergeben – aber die Nachfrage hat alle Erwartungen übertroffen: Mehr als 17.000 Whiskyfreunde haben sich für ein Ticket angemeldet, die Benachrichtigung derjenigen, die sich eine Option auf den Kauf einer Flasche gesichert haben, erfolgt über den heutigen und morgigen Tag.

Mehr über den begehrten ersten Single Malt der Isle of Raasay Distillery nachfolgend in der aktuellen englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung:

TENS OF THOUSANDS OF WHISKY FANS FROM AROUND THE WORLD APPLY FOR FIRST TASTE OF TINY SCOTTISH ISLAND’S SIGNATURE RELEASE

Hebridean Isle of Raasay (population: 161) sees more than 17,000 whisky lovers sign up for chance to sample much-anticipated single malt release

New flagship whisky follows years of development based on island rooted in centuries of illicit distilling

The Isle of Raasay Distillery has seen a remarkable reaction to news of its signature Isle of Raasay Single Malt release – with more than 17,000 applications to purchase a piece of Scotch Whisky history.

17,478 people in total, from as far afield as Barbados and Bangladesh, entered the online ballot for the chance to purchase the Hebridean island’s flagship whisky, which follows years of meticulous development on an island rooted in centuries of illicit distilling.

The ballot, which closed yesterday (Wednesday 19th May), will give 2,500 lucky whisky fans the chance to secure a 70cl bottle of its much-anticipated signature Isle of Raasay Single Malt ahead of its official launch on 4th June.

A further 500 will receive an exclusive ticket to a special virtual launch event featuring the whisky’s maker, Whisky Writer Dave Broom, as well as a 70cl bottle of the Isle of Raasay Single Malt and a ‘deconstructed dram’ tasting pack containing 6 x 5cl samples of the six signature recipe casks.

Das Verkostungsset für die Online-Veranstaltung am 4. Juni

The launch follows the distillery’s Inaugural Release 2020, which sold out months before it was even bottled last year.

Co-founder Alasdair Day said:

“We’ve been taken aback by the hugely positive response from whisky fans right across the world, with 10,000 entering the ballot in the first 24 hours alone. “Our unique six cask maturation combines peated and unpeated Isle of Raasay spirit with first fill Rye Whiskey, Chinkapin oak and first fill Bordeaux red wine casks. The first of this cask combination in Scotch Whisky history. “Whilst our ballot may be closed, whisky fans can still visit one of our many stockists around the UK and in our 20 international markets to secure a bottle after the official launch on 4th June. “Our distillery and Borodale House whisky rooms have also reopened, and a batch will be set aside for staycation travellers to enjoy when they visit. “This launch puts the Isle of Raasay firmly on the whisky map and is a testament to the innovation and hard work of our distillery team.”

The six recipe casks develop real elegance, complexity and depth of character in the spirit. Every drop is distilled, matured and bottled on the Isle of Raasay using water from their well: Tobar na Ba Bàine (the Well of the Pale Cow). Natural colour, non-chill filtered, 46.4% ABV.

Following later this year will be single cask releases of each of the six signature recipe casks. Participants at the special launch event on Friday 4th June will enter a poll to decide which single cask will be released first from the ‘Na Sia Cask Series’ (Na Sia, meaning ‘The Six’ in Gaelic).

Das Team der Destillerie

Whisky fans can visit one of Raasay’s international and domestic stockists to purchase its signature single malt, further details of which can be found on its interactive stockists map. One such stockist, Jeroboams in London, has already seen demand from customers for the much-anticipated single malt.

James Phillips, spirits and beer buyer at Jeroboams, said:

“The Isle of Raasay Distillery is a brilliant addition to the Scottish distilling landscape and another great addition to the vibrant UK distilling scene. Our customers adored the Inaugural Release and are equally excited about the new single malt. With the increased production volumes, we are looking forward to the Isle of Raasay whisky having a place on our shop shelves, giving our fantastic shop teams an opportunity to engage new customers with this great distillery. We are all looking forward to watching Raasay grow and are very pleased to be a part of that journey.”

Located between the Isle of Skye and Scotland’s spectacular West Coast, Isle of Raasay Distillery’s vision is to create the finest Hebridean single malt Scotch Whisky and fully immerse whisky lovers in the Raasay experience at its five-star visitor centre and Victorian guest house with spectacular views of Skye’s Cuillin mountains. Employing more than 10 percent of the island’s population, Isle of Raasay Distillery is crucial in helping the local island economy.

Tasting Notes

THE NOSE

Sweet, smoke. Wood smoke on sea air. Apricots, dried apricot, ripe apricots. Candied fruit, glace cherries.

THE PALATE

Sweet spice, cinnamon, black pepper, blackcurrant, wood smoke. Heather, honey, salted caramel, sweet & salted popcorn, black cherry.

THE FINISH

Dry, drying, long, hint of saltiness, faint wood smoke and dried fruit.

Food Pairings:

Strathdon Blue

Raasay venison

Sconser Scallops

BBQ spare ribs

If you miss out on either of our online ballots, there will be approximately 23,000 bottles available via the distillery shop on Raasay, UK trade partners, and international distributor partners in China, France, Germany, Japan, USA, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, South Korea, Sweden and Switzerland.

About Raasay:

With its sweeping views of the Isle of Skye’s Cuillin mountains, stunning forest trails, secluded beaches, and iconic flat-topped peak offering dramatic views of Skye’s famous vistas, Raasay is best known as the birthplace of celebrated Gaelic poet, the late Sorley MacLean, and Queen Victoria’s first piper, Angus Mackay, and a hide out for Bonnie Prince Charlie following the Battle of Culloden.

The Isle of Raasay Distillery is producing island single malt Scotch whisky.

Capacity: 188,000 LPA

Mash Tun: 1 Tonne

Washback Size: 6 x 5,000 L

Fermentation Time: up to 118 hours