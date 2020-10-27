Dienstag, 27. Oktober 2020, 18:45:20
Suche auf Seite
Neue WhiskysPRRegionenUSA

PR: Heaven’s Door Spirits™ kündigt The Bootleg Series Vol II von Bob Dylan an

Der Bourbon kann bereits online vorbestellt werden und wird im November im US-Handel erscheinen

Die Serie von Whiskys unter dem Namen von Bob Dylan, die Heaven’s Door Spirits veröffentlicht, ist um eine Ausgabe reicher: In Nashville, Tennessee, wurde heute The Bootleg Series Vol II vorgestellt, ein 15 Jahre alter Straight Bourbin, der in 30 Jahre alten Jamaica-Rumfässern gefinisht wurde. Dieser Bourbon in einer recht attraktiven Verpackung ist ab sofort bestellbar (Links dazu im PR-Text), $499.99 muss man für eine der weniger als 3000 Flaschen auf den Tisch legen.

Hier der Text, den Heaven’s Door Spirits verfasst und uns zur Verfügung gestellt hat:

Heaven’s Door Spirits™ Announces Release of The Bootleg Series Vol II

A rare offering that is a testiment to the art and craft of whiskey making

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Heaven’s Door Spirits, which produces Bob Dylan’s ever-evolving collection of American whiskeys, announced today the release of its Bootleg Series Vol II.

Named in tribute to Bob Dylan’s famed series of eponymous retrospective album collections, The Bootleg Series is a limited-edition collection of rare whiskeys and special blends. With fewer than 3,000 bottles offered, the 2019 inaugural release of The Bootleg Series (Vol I), received The Chairman’s Trophy and was named to the Top 100 Spirits at the Ultimate Spirits Challenge 2020 and sold out immediately upon release.

The 2020 Bootleg Series offering features a cask strength 15 year-old Straight Bourbon finished in 30 year-old Jamaican Pot Still Rum Casks. The Bootleg Series Vol II comes in a handmade ceramic bottle featuring Bob Dylan’s painting, Sunset, Monument Valley, and is housed in an ornate leather journal that is individually numbered.

„The inaugural release of The Bootleg Series (Vol I) was a 26 year-old whiskey finished in Japanese Mizunara oak casks. It was a really special rare whiskey and set a high bar for future Bootleg releases,“ said Marc Bushala, CEO of Heaven’s Door Spirits. 

Heaven’s Door Master Blender, Ryan Perry, rose to the challenge.

„After nearly two years of experimentation with different blends and barrel finishes, we have created an incredible whiskey for the Bootleg Series Vol II“ Perry said. „I was intrigued by the idea of using Jamaican pot still rum casks to imbue the 15 year-old cask strength whiskey with a soft, round and lasting finish that is distinctive and complex.“ After nearly a year in the rum barrels, the whiskey yielded „hints of maple syrup on the nose, notes of toasted coconut, holiday spice, and toasted oak on the finish,“ said Perry.

In addition to his renowned music career, Bob Dylan is also an accomplished painter and sculptor. The New York Times critic Marisha Pessl wrote, „He is that rare person who can move effortlessly between music, word, ink, paint… he reflects life back to us with a truth and simplicity that defy words“. The painting that adorns Bootleg Series Vol II, Sunset, Monument Valley, was recently featured in Bob Dylan’s Retrospectrum at the Modern Art Museum in Shanghi, China, along with more than 250 of Bob Dylan’s artworks in an array of media.

With fewer than 3,000 bottles for sale at a suggested retail price of $499.99, Bootleg Series Vol II is now available for pre-order on ReserveBar.com, and will be available in select retailers in early November.

The Heaven’s Door portfolio of award-winning whiskeys includes Straight Bourbon Whiskey (92 proof, $49.99 SRP), Double Barrel Whiskey (100 proof, $49.99 SRP), and Straight Rye Whiskey finished in cigar barrels from Vosges, France (92 proof, $79.99 SRP). Heaven’s Door is the perfect melding of art and craft, as each bottle features co-creator Bob Dylan’s unique ironwork sculptures.

Heaven’s Door’s portfolio of whiskeys is available nationwide and online via Reservebar.com/collections/heavens-door

Vorheriger ArtikelPR: Neu bei Kirsch Import – Waterford Organic GAIA 1.1 und drei Neue aus der Mars Shinshu Distillery

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Exclusiv

Exklusiv: Heaven’s Door Whiskey von Bob Dylan kommt nach Deutschland – Videointerview mit BA Ronan Gillespie

Wir sprechen mit dem Brand Ambassador über die Whiskeys, die Zusammenarbeit mit Bob Dylan - und die Pläne der Marke in Tennessee
Weiterlesen
Deutschland

PR: Bob Dylan’s Whiskey-Eigenmarke „Heaven’s Door Spirits“ kommt nach Deutschland

Den Vertrieb in Deutschland übernimmt die Schlumberger GmbH & Co KG
Weiterlesen
Neue Whiskys

Heaven’s Door Spirits von Bob Dylan kündigt The Bootleg Series an

Der Whiskey erhielt eine Nachreifung in Mizunara Oak barrels
Weiterlesen
Neue Whiskys

Bob Dylan’s Heaven’s Door Whiskey mit zwei US-Sonderausgaben

Die Marke von Bob Dylan entwickelt ein breites Portfolio
Weiterlesen
PR

PR: Bob Dylan’s Heaven’s Door Whiskey mit eigener Brennerei in Nashville ab 2020

Auch ein Kunstzentrum wird gebaut - Ankündigung zum 50. Jahrestag des Albums "Nashville Skyline"
Weiterlesen
Neue Whiskys

Bob Dylan ergänzt seine Heaven’s Door Range

Eigentlich hatten wir weitere Abfüllungen erst im nächsten Jahr...
Weiterlesen

Unsere Partner

Bruichladdich 125×125
JJCorryIW Button
St. Kilian Partnerbutton
Button Kirsch Whisky
Partnerbutton Frank Bauer
Mackmyra Partnerbutton
Whiskybotschaft Button
Whiskyhaus Button
GaG Partnerbutton
Kaspar Button

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Big Peat Rectangle 2019

Neueste Artikel

PR: Heaven’s Door Spirits™ kündigt The Bootleg Series Vol II von Bob Dylan an

Neue Whiskys
Der Bourbon kann bereits online vorbestellt werden und wird im November im US-Handel erscheinen
Weiterlesen

PR: Neu bei Kirsch Import – Waterford Organic GAIA 1.1 und drei Neue aus der Mars Shinshu Distillery

Irland
Schon bald im Handel: Der erste Biowhisky aus Irland und Neues aus der Mars Shinshu Destillerie
Weiterlesen

PR: X-Mas Geschenke Highlights von Moët Hennessy

Highlands
Diese Whiskys passen unter jeden Christbaum - findet Moët Hennessy Austria
Weiterlesen

PR: Diageo stellt die Four Corners of Scotland Collection vor – und startet mit Glenkinchie 16yo

Lowlands
Dem Glenkinchie werden Abfüllungen aus Cardhu, Caol Ila und Clynelish folgen
Weiterlesen

PR/Video: Smokehead mit drei Halloween-Cocktails: Killer Kimchi, The Frankenshake und Don’t Bite, Snow White

Cocktails
Drei gespenstisch gute Rezepte für Whiskycocktails mit dem beliebten Islay Single Malt Whisky - jeweils mit Video
Weiterlesen

PR: Clonakilty Distillery betritt mit Mangrove UK auch den Markt in Großbritannien

Irland
Der Nachbarstaat ist das elfte Land, in dem der Whiskey erhältlich ist
Weiterlesen

Serge verkostet: Bruichladdich x9

Islay
Vom neuen Black Art 8.1 bis zu einem Bruichladdich 1966 aus dem Jahr 2002 - und mit einer kleinen Galerie mit Bildern aus der Brennerei
Weiterlesen

Video: Ralfy empfieht drei exzellente Single Malts für 2020 (Review #848)

Highlands
Dicke Nase - keine Verkostung. Ralfy improvisiert nach seiner Grippeimpfung
Weiterlesen

Werbung

- Advertisement -
Timorous Beastie Rectangle 2019

UNTERSTÜTZEN SIE JETZT IHRE LOKALEN HÄNDLER!

- unentgeltliche Werbung zum Support des Handels -
Whiskyfässer

Die Whiskys des Monats

Whisky des Monats Oktober 2020: Tobermory 12 yo

Exclusiv
Eine Destillerie mit einer wortwörtlich zu nehmenden "Alleinstellung" liefert diesmal unseren Whisky des Monats
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats September 2020: Caol Ila 12yo

Exclusiv
Unsere Empfehlung für diesen Monat finden wir diesmal auf der Hebriden-Insel Islay
Weiterlesen

Whisky des Monats August 2020: Dingle Single Malt 5th Small Batch Release

Exclusiv
Von der Küste im Süd-Westen Irlands kommt unsere Empfehlung für diesen Monat
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Postings

PR: Ardbeg bringt äußerst rares Embassy Bottling

Islay
Diese Einzelfassabfüllung in Fassstärke ist exklusiv bei den Ardbeg Embassies erhältlich
Weiterlesen

Gewinnen Sie jetzt zwei Sets mit je einer Flasche Stauning RYE, Stauning KAOS und Stauning SMOKE im brandneuen Design!

Dänemark
Gemeinsam mit Kirsch Import verlosen wir zwei Dreiersets dieser ausdrucksstarken und typisch dänischen Whiskys aus der innovativen Destillerie
Weiterlesen

TTB Datenbank: Ardbeg Scorch mit Änderungen am Label

Islay
Kleine Änderungen in der Beschreibung der Fässer - und ein Drache weniger
Weiterlesen

Beliebte Kategorien

ÜBER UNS

Whiskyexperts ist die führende deutschsprachige Informationsquelle für Whisky und Whiskey.

Kontakt: press@whiskyexperts.net

Folgen Sie uns

© 2013-2020 Whiskyexperts

X