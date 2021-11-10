PR: Isle of Arran Distillers stellen neuen Distillery Manager vor

Isle of Arran Distillers stellen in ihrer heutigen englischsprachigen Presseaussendung ihren neuen Destillerie Manager vor. Stewart Bowman wird ab November 2021 Destillerie Manager der Lochranza Distillery. Bowman war zuvor Site Operations Manager bei der Brora Distillery und arbeitete in der Produktion der Cragganmore Distillery. Zuvor war er acht Jahre lang Head Brewer bei BrewDog. Bowman folgt auf David Livingstone, der das Unternehmen im September verlassen hat, um nach Islay zurückzukehren.

Wir wünschen Stewart Bowman bei seiner neuen Tätigkeit viel Erfolg und Spaß!

Weitere Infos finden Sie in der Pressemitteilung in englischer Sprache:

ISLE OF ARRAN DISTILLERS ANNOUNCE NEW LOCHRANZA DISTILLERY MANAGER

ISLE OF ARRAN DISTILLERS CONFIRM STEWART BOWMAN WILL BE JOINING THE ISLE OF ARRAN TEAM AS LOCHRANZA DISTILLERY MANAGER FROM NOVEMBER 2021

Isle of Arran Distillers Ltd. have announced the appointment of Stewart Bowman to head up the Lochranza Distillery team. Bowman will be taking the reins from David Livingstone who left the company in September to return to Islay, having guided the Distillery & Visitor Centre through the many challenges posed by the Covid pandemic.

Bowman was previously Site Operations Manager at Brora Distillery, as well as working in production at the Cragganmore Distillery. Prior to this he was Head Brewer at BrewDog for eight years. His impressive background in the industry is set to bring expertise and knowledge to the Lochranza Distillery Manager role with Isle of Arran Distillers Ltd.

Director of Operations & Production for Lagg and Lochranza Distilleries, James MacTaggart said: “We’re all very excited to be welcoming Stewart to our wonderful company. His experience, passion and understanding of the industry will no doubt be a huge asset as we look to the future with Lochranza Distillery.

“This is a very exciting time for Isle of Arran Distillers, and we are so happy to be welcoming visitors back to our distilleries after what has been a challenging period for the industry. With Stewart on board we are thrilled to get going with what promises to be a very exciting time for the company.”

Production began at the Isle of Arran’s first distillery in Lochranza almost 25 years ago. The proximity to Loch na Davie provided the distillery with a special source of fresh water for distilling, holding the distillery in good stead for years to come. The second distillery opened in the south of the island in 2019 at Lagg, where a very unique style of peated single malt is being made.