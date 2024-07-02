David Livingstone neuer Distillery Manager bei Ardnahoe

Neuigkeiten von Islay: Fraser Hughes, bislang Distillery Manager bei der Islay Destillerie Ardnahoe, deren ersten Whisky nun nach Deutschland kommt (wir berichteten), verlässt die Brennerei.

Sein Nachfolger wird der bisherige Assistant Distillery Manager, David Livingstone. Er ist unseren Lesern kein Unbekannter: Nach seiner Zeit als Assistant Distillery Manager bei Laphroaig, kümmerte sich dann um die Produktionsprozesse von Ardnahoe und wechselte dann zur Lochranza Distillery, bevor er wieder bei Ardnahoe arbeitete.

Die Brennerei schreibt dazu auf Facebook:

We are absolutely delighted to announce David Livingstone as our new Distillery Manager. David has spent most of his career in the whisky industry here on Islay and was with us for the very first cut back in 2018.

“I’m a third-generation distiller, both my father and grandfather were distillers on Islay. Starting at Ardnahoe in 2018 was one of the pinnacle points in my career. It’s an absolute pleasure and delight to take on the role as Distillery Manager.”

It is with a heavy heart that we have to say goodbye to Fraser Hughes, who is stepping back from his role as Distillery Manager at Ardnahoe. Fraser has been instrumental in making Ardnahoe what it is today, and we can’t thank him enough for the part he has played in our journey, we wish him all the best with his next chapter.