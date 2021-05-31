PR: Isle of Raasay Single Malt mit Silbermedaille beim Scotch Whisky Masters 2021 ausgezeichnet

Ein schöner Erfolg für den ersten Malt der Isle of Raasay Distillery, der erst in einigen Tagen, am 4. Juni, offiziell vorgestellt wird: Er wurde bei den Scotch Whisky Masters 2021, veranstaltet von The Spirits Business, mit einer Silbermedaille ausgezeichnet.

Wir gratulieren der jungen Brennerei ganz herzlich und bringen hier, nach Ende der Sperrfrist, die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung dazu:

ISLE OF RAASAY SINGLE MALT AWARDED SCOTCH WHISKY MASTERS 2021 SILVER MEDAL

ACCOLADE COMES AHEAD OF THE SINGLE MALT’S OFFICIAL LAUNCH THIS FRIDAY

The signature Isle of Raasay Single Malt has been awarded a SILVER medal at the Scotch Whisky Masters 2021.

The island distillery’s signature release was competing against another 169 single malt Scotch whiskies from 45 different companies in the Highlands & Islands No Age Statement blind tasting category, which had more than double the number of entries as last year.

This accolade comes ahead of the single malt’s official virtual launch hosted live from the distillery with Whisky Writer Dave Broom this Friday (4th June 2021).

Isle of Raasay Distillery Co-founder Alasdair Day said:

“We are delighted to have picked up a Scotch Whisky Masters 2021 SILVER award for our signature lightly peated Isle of Raasay Single Malt. “It is such an exciting time for everyone at the Isle of Raasay Distillery as we look towards our virtual single malt launch this Friday 4th June, with whisky finally flowing on this island that’s rooted in centuries of illicit distilling. “We are so proud to be making our mark in the global Scotch whisky industry, while creating fantastic opportunities to work on the Isle of Raasay as we distil, mature and bottle every drop of spirit on the island.”

The Isle of Raasay Single Malt is elegant, lightly peated, with rich dark fruit flavours and maritime notes. Natural colour, non-chill filtered.

Matured in six signature casks – peated and unpeated first fill ex-Rye Whiskey, Chinkapin oak and ex-Bordeaux red wine casks. The first of this cask combination in Scotch whisky history.

The distillery’s online ballot, to pick up one of 3,000 bottles, had over 17,000 entries. The remaining bottles of Isle of Raasay Single Malt are available from the distillery’s shop on Raasay (one bottle per person), and will shortly be available via trade partners in the UK, and international distributor partners in China, France, Germany, Japan, USA, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Poland, South Korea, Sweden and Switzerland. https://raasaydistillery.com/stockists/.