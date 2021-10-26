PR: Johnnie Walker stellt Johnnie Walker Red Label La Casa De Papel Limited Edition vor

Johnnie Walker, die weltweite Nummer 1 unter den Scotch-Whisky-Marken, hat heute ein limitiertes Design ihrer Johnnie Walker Red Label-Flasche vorgestellt. Dieses ist inspiriert von der Netflix-Serei La Casa De Papel (deutscher Titel: Haus des Geldes). Neben Illustrationen einiger der bekanntesten Charaktere und Requisiten der Serie lassen sich unter UV-Licht versteckte Botschaften enthüllen, einschließlich einiger Abschiedsworte von einer der Hauptfiguren der Serie.

Johnnie Walker Red Label La Casa De Papel Limited Edition wird ab dem 1. November 2021 in ausgewählten Märkten in Südeuropa und Lateinamerika erhältlich sein, solange der Vorrat reicht. Die 700ml Flasche hat 40% Vol. bei einer UVP von 13,49 EURO.

Weitere Informationen zu dieser auf 150.000 Flaschen limitierten Abfüllung finden Sie in der englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung, die uns heute erreichte:

JOHNNIE WALKER RELEASES LIMITED-EDITION RED LABEL BOTTLE DESIGN

Exciting new bottle reveals secret hidden messages under UV light to celebrate series finale of Netflix phenomenon La Casa De Papel

Extremely limited number of bottles available while stocks last

Madrid, 26 October 2021: Johnnie Walker, the world’s Number 1 Scotch whisky brand has today unveiled a limited-edition design of their iconic Johnnie Walker Red Label bottle inspired by the Netflix global phenomenon, La Casa De Papel (aka Money Heist).

From red threaded jumpsuits to Red Label whisky, this exclusive limited-edition design catapults us into the thrilling world of La Casa De Papel. Illustrations of some of the show’s most recognisable characters and props join the iconic Johnnie Walker Striding Man to create a must-have collectable for any superfan. The most ingenious code-cracking fans will find an added twist when they project the bottle under UV light to reveal hidden messages including some parting words from one of the show’s lead characters – creating a true lasting legacy as the show draws to its close.With just five episodes left in the La Casa De Papel story and only 150,000 bottles available globally, fans better be quick to snap up this rare limited-edition as it isn’t expected to be on shelves for long. The highly anticipated final episodes will be airing on Netflix from 3rd December 2021.

Johnnie Walker Global Marketing Director Julie Bramham said,

“Like many fans around the globe, we’ve been gripped by the action unfolding from the fictional underworld of La Casa De Papel. We’re delighted to be marking the climax of this series through this limited-edition design. I’ll be watching the story unfold with a glass of Johnnie Walker in hand and a keepsake bottle to have forever.”

The Johnnie Walker Red Label La Casa De Papel Limited Edition Design bottle will be available from 1st November 2021 in selected markets in Southern Europe and Latin America, until supplies last. The 700ml bottle carries a 40% ABV with a RRP of 13.49 EURO.



Inside the bottle, is the same famous Johnnie Walker Red Label whisky, a bold and vibrant Scotch crafted using whiskies selected when they are at their most energetic. This is a sweet Scotch with a hint of smoke and sparks of cinnamon, honey, fresh fruit, pepper and crisp apple.



