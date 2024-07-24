Mittwoch, 24. Juli 2024, 13:52:47
Serge verkostet: Jede Menge Blends

Elf Blended Malts und Blended Scotch, mit Benotungen von 79 bis 90 Punkten

Jede Menge Blended Malts und Blended Scotch stehen heute zur Verkostung auf Whiskyfun an. Neben vielen aktuellen Abfüllungen, unter anderem auch eine aktuelle Version des Klassikers Johnnie Walker ‘Red Label’, findet sich zum Schluss des Tastings auch ein Usher’s Old Vatted Glenlivet aus den 1950ern. In der nächsten Zeit wird Serge Valentin ein Dutzend alter Blends verkosten, die vor dem Zweiten Weltkrieg destilliert wurden. Hier nun erst einmal die Blends des heutigen Tages und ihre Bewertungen in der Übersicht:

AbfüllungPunkte

Scallywag ‘The Chocolate Edition’ (48%, Douglas Laing, blended malt, Port finish, 2024) 83
St. Bridget’s Kirk ‘Solera Batch #2’ (48.4%, Hannah Whisky Merchants, blended malt, oloroso finish, 214 bottles, 2024) 85
Turntable ‘Track #4 – One Way or Another’ (46%, OB, blended Scotch, 2024) 83
Turntable ‘Bittersweet Symphony’ (46%, OB, blended Scotch, 2023) 85
Turntable ‘Track #5 – Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger’ (59.1%, OB, blended Scotch, 2024) 86
Dad’s Dram (56%, The Whisky Exchange, blended malt, 2024) 87
Hogshead Import 18 yo 2005/2023 (45.5%, Hogshead Import, Blended Scotch, refill butt, 614 bottles) 85
The Fife Blend 15 yo ‘Release #1’ (56.3%, James Eadie, blended scotch, 458 bottles, 2024) 83
Johnnie Walker ‘Red Label’ (40%, OB, blend, UK, +/-2024) 79
Speyside Blended Malt 28 yo 1994/2022 (48.4%, The Whisky Blues and The Whisky Wave, cask #5138, hogshead, 235 bottles) 89
Usher’s Old Vatted Glenlivet (J.&G. Stewart ltd., Ditta Modena Import, Italy, +/-1955) 90
