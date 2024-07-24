Serge verkostet: Jede Menge Blends

|Scallywag ‘The Chocolate Edition’ (48%, Douglas Laing, blended malt, Port finish, 2024)
|83
|St. Bridget’s Kirk ‘Solera Batch #2’ (48.4%, Hannah Whisky Merchants, blended malt, oloroso finish, 214 bottles, 2024)
|85
|Turntable ‘Track #4 – One Way or Another’ (46%, OB, blended Scotch, 2024)
|83
|Turntable ‘Bittersweet Symphony’ (46%, OB, blended Scotch, 2023)
|85
|Turntable ‘Track #5 – Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger’ (59.1%, OB, blended Scotch, 2024)
|86
|Dad’s Dram (56%, The Whisky Exchange, blended malt, 2024)
|87
|Hogshead Import 18 yo 2005/2023 (45.5%, Hogshead Import, Blended Scotch, refill butt, 614 bottles)
|85
|The Fife Blend 15 yo ‘Release #1’ (56.3%, James Eadie, blended scotch, 458 bottles, 2024)
|83
|Johnnie Walker ‘Red Label’ (40%, OB, blend, UK, +/-2024)
|79
|Speyside Blended Malt 28 yo 1994/2022 (48.4%, The Whisky Blues and The Whisky Wave, cask #5138, hogshead, 235 bottles)
|89
|Usher’s Old Vatted Glenlivet (J.&G. Stewart ltd., Ditta Modena Import, Italy, +/-1955)
|90