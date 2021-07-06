PR: Kavalan mit vielen Auszeichnungen bei der International Whisky Competition 2021

Aus Taiwan via Kavalan Deutschland erreicht uns eine Information über den Medaillenregen, der über die Destillerie bei der IWC (International Whisky Competition) 2021 niedergegangen ist. Zwar ist der Wettbewerb bereits im Mai über die Bühne gegangen, aber die Resultate verdienen trotzdem eine Erwähnung auch in Europa.

Hier also die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung mit einer Liste der Auszeichnungen:

Medals Flow in From International Whisky Competition

Distillery of the Year, 3rd Best Single Malt, Top 15 Whiskies of 2021

Dubbed the “Olympics of whisky competitions,”the International Whisky Competition (IWC) has awarded Kavalan a host of tributes in 2021 including “Distillery of the Year.”

This year’s competition took place from May 12 to 16 in Colorado and judges said Kavalan scored the highest tribute because it had submitted “an impressive range of whisky expressions … demonstrating exceptional craftsmanship and passion in crafting whisky.”

In the competition’s Best Single Malt ranking across all countries and all categories, Kavalan placed 3rd with its Kavalan Artist Series: Paul Chiang Peated Malt Single Cask Strength Single Malt.

In the Top 15 Whiskies of 2021, four Kavalan expressions were recognised: Artist Series: Paul Chiang Peated Malt, King Car 40th Anniversary, Solist Vinho Barrique and Solist Oloroso Sherry, which was more than any other brand.

Distillery of the Year

Kavalan Distillery

Best Single Malt (All Categories, All Countries)

1st Place: Ardbeg Uigeadail – 95.9 Pts (Islay, Scotland)

2nd Place: Glenmorangie Vintage 1997 – 95.1 Pts (Highland, Scotland)

3rd Place: Kavalan Artist Series: Paul Chiang Peated Malt Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky – 94.6 Pts (Taiwan)

WORLD

Best World Whisky

1st Place: Kavalan Artist Series: Paul Chiang Peated Malt Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky – 94.6 Pts

2nd Place: Kavalan King Car 40th Anniversary Selected Wine Cask Matured Single Malt Whisky – 94 Pts

3rd Place: Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky –

93.7 Pts

The 19 Kavalan expressions over 90 Pts

Kavalan Artist Series: Paul Chiang Peated Malt Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky – 94.6 Pts

King Car 40th Anniversary Selected Wine Cask Matured Single Malt Whisky – 94 Pts

Kavalan Solist Vinho Barrique Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky – 93.7 Pts

Kavalan Solist Oloroso Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky – 93 Pts

Kavalan Oloroso Sherry Oak Single Malt Whisky – 92.5 Pts

Kavalan 10th Anniversary Sky Gold Wine Cask Matured Single Cask Single Malt Whisky – 92.37 Pts

Kavalan Podium Single Malt Whisky – 92.27 Pts

Kavalan Artist Series: Paul Chiang Puncheon Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky – 92.2 Pts

Kavalan Solist Madeira Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky – 91.53 Pts

Kavalan Solist Amontillado Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky –

91.17 Pts

Kavalan Artist Series: Paul Chiang Virgin Oak Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky – 91 Pts

Kavalan Artist Series: Paul Chiang French Wine Cask Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky – 91 Pts

Kavalan Distillery Reserve Rum Cask Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky –

90.97 Pts

Kavalan Concertmaster Port Cask Finish Single Malt Whisky – 90.9 Pts

Kavalan 10th Anniversary Earth Silver Wine Cask Matured Single Cask Single Malt Whisky – 90.67 Pts

Kavalan Distillery Reserve Peaty Cask Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky

– 90.5 Pts

Kavalan Classic Single Malt Whisky – 90.4 Pts

Kavalan Solist Moscatel Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky – 90.3 Pts

Kavalan ex-Bourbon Oak Single Malt Whisky – 90.23 Pts

About IWC

The International Whisky Competition launched in 2010 with a mission to create a “true competition by offering only 3 medals per category, just like in the Olympics.”

According to the IWC: “unlike other competitions, since 2015, our judges are presented with one whisky at a time, to ensure each whisky gets the proper attention. In-depth notes are taken at every step for review ultimately to be compiled by the tasting panel committee … This unique process makes the International Whisky Competition one of the most professional competitions of its kind and the most followed whisky competition in the world.”