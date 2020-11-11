PR: Prineus kündigt neue Abfüllungen von Single Cask Nation an

Schon bald wird es sechs neue Bottlings von Single Cask Nation, dem unabhängigen Abfüller aus den USA, geben, schreibt uns die Prineus GmbH, die die Bottlings nach Deutschland importiert. Der Release zum Winter 2020 bietet neben vier Single Malts aus den Highlands und der Speyside (darunter auch einer aus der Lost Distillery Imperial) auch einen Single Grain und eine 24 Jahre alten Bourbon.

Noch sind die Whiskys nicht im Handel, aber allzu lange sollte es nicht mehr dauern, bis sie Ihre Favoriten aus den neuen Abfüllungen dort erhalten werden.

Alle Detailinfos dazu, zusammen mit einer Vorstellung von Single Cask Nation, sehen Sie untenstehend:

Neue Abfüllungen von Single Cask Nation

SINGLE CASK NATION was founded in 2011 by Joshua Hatton (an American) and Jason Johnstone-Yellin (a Scot). Single Cask Nation is the United States‘ only independent bottler following the Scottish tradition. Each cask selected is bottled at natural cask strength, free from chill filtering and artificial colour, with the distillery source front and center.

While Joshua and Jason established their reputation with exquisite Scotch selections they also bottle American bourbon, rye, single malt, rum, mezcal, and light whisky (aka American grain whisky). Occasionally we batch a few casks together for small batch releases.

Following the launch of the first UK, European and Asian release at Glasgow’s Whisky Festival in 2019, we are proud to bring our second release to market.

Clynelish 9yo, Highland Region, 2nd fill Bourbon Hogshead

This cask bottling, distilled in May 2011, spent 9 years maturing in a 2nd fill Bourbon Hogshead. It was bottled at cask strength in October 2020 at 60.1% ABV. Cask #800315 yielded 244 bottles.

Colour: Reflective white gold

Nose: Reminiscent of the sweetie shops of our youth: candy necklaces, Fruit Salad chews, Flying Saucers, and Drumstick lollipops but there’s also a fruitiness (ripe cantaloupe, green apples) with fresh wood shavings around the edges

Palate: Delightful fresh oak and fresh cracked black pepper at first sip gives way to reveal freshly sliced jalapeños, heather honey, and dried mango followed by a building fruitiness (tinned fruit cocktail syrup) as it transitions towards the finish

Finish: Decent length with lingering fruitiness and echoes of the sweets from the nose and the oak from the palate

Aberfeldy 28yo, Highland Region, Refill Bourbon Hogshead

This cask bottling, distilled in November 1991, spent 28 years maturing in a refill Bourbon Hogshead. It was bottled at cask strength in October 2020 at 42.7% ABV. Cask #7435 yielded 193 bottles.

Colour: Reflective gold

Nose: Classic Aberfeldy: Sweet barley cereal notes up front with a lovely creamed sugar quality right alongside it that ultimately gives way to Liquorice All-Sorts, fresh honeycomb and a faint cedar note

Palate: Creamy with more discernible barley cereal, dried cherries, and a distinct herbal component before drying oak frames the rear of the palate as it transitions to the finish

Finish: As the palate dries there’s a pleasant saltiness, dried barley cereal and ground grey pepper

Glen Elgin 10yo, Speyside Region, 2nd fill Bourbon Hogshead

This cask bottling, distilled in March 2010, spent 10 years maturing in a 2nd fill Bourbon Hogshead. It was bottled at cask strength in October 2020 at 61.3% ABV. Cask #801386 yielded 293 bottles.

Colour: White gold

Nose: Weighty, earthy, floral, and salty with celery root, ground turmeric, and then a pleasing caramel sweetness

Palate: Rich and oily mouthfeel with a surprisingly pungent smokey saltiness, then hints of unripe pears, warm cereal, and salted dark chocolate

Finish: Pleasingly long finish with lingering salted dark chocolate, baking spices, and a final floral burst

Imperial 24yo, Speyside Region, 2nd fill Bourbon Barrel

This cask bottling, distilled in April 1996, spent 24 years maturing in a 2nd fill Bourbon Barrel. It was bottled at cask strength in September 2020 at 54.6% ABV. Cask #3420 yielded 186 bottles.

Colour: Reflective gold

Nose: Candy necklaces, rhubarb & custard hard candy, warm honey toast, crushed coriander seeds, used books and wood panelling

Palate: Buttery entry that opens on tinned fruit cocktail and warm oak spice with fresh satsuma slices, pear drops, and apple crumble

Finish: Softly closes on milk chocolate, warm honey toast, and ground pepper

Invergordon 45yo, Highland Region, Grain, 1st fill Bourbon Barrel

This cask bottling, distilled in March 1974, spent 45 years maturing in a 1st fill Bourbon Barrel. It was bottled at cask strength in November 2019 at 46.9% ABV. Cask #7844000025 yielded 194 bottles.

Colour: Chardonnay

Nose: A pleasing nose of vanilla ice cream, stewed peaches and summer berries. After a while a more savoury green tea note drifts in

Palate: Rich and creamy like a scone topped with home-made lemon curd and clotted cream (decadent, we know!) Time on the palate opens up the cereal character with a hint of citrus zest to keep it fresh.

Finish: Well balanced with the oak leaving a lingering sweet oak finish.

Undisclosed Bourbon 24yo – 47.4% ABV

This bottling of Bourbon comes from an undisclosed Kentucky distillery. It was distilled in October 1994 and bottled in September 2020. It has spent 12 years maturing in Kentucky before 12 years here in Scotland. The release is 300 bottles.

Colour: Bourbon

Nose: Initially, and as expected, warm oak right up front. A second nosing, however, reveals so much more… Loads of berries such as açai, raspberries, cranberries, and pomegranate (yeah, we know, it’s not a berry; just berry-like), all drowning in melting vanilla bean ice cream. Acid cigars and blueberry crumb cake with a buttery crust. Lovely. After taking a few sips notes of spun sugar and flan make themselves known.

Palate: Big pepper upfront but the texture is rich and the liquid rolls all along the tongue. Now to pay attention to the flavours: As the spice falls to the wayside, RC Cola and unlit menthol cigarettes appear. The flavours begin to build as notes of new horse saddles, cinnamon toast, and crushed almonds reveal themselves.

Thankfully, the oak is additionally subdued by notes of red apples and crushed walnuts.

Finish: Boozy apricots and ginger beer make for a nice, long, satisfying finish.