Aberfeldy eröffnet neue Warehouse Experience

Einne neue Attraktion kann man jetzt bei Aberfeldy in den Highlands finden: Die Aberfeldy Warehouse Experience ist im Programm der Aberfeldy Experience enthalten und bietet Einblicke in die Reifungsprozesse der Highland-Brennerei.

Wir haben für Sie hier die offizielle Pressemitteilung und eine Galerie mit Bildern aus der neuen Experience:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

DEWAR’S ABERFELDY DISTILLERY OPENS NEW WAREHOUSE EXPERIENCE EXPLORING DOUBLE AGED FLAVOUR

Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery has opened a new experience inviting visitors to delve into the flavour of the world’s most awarded Blended Scotch whisky and the exceptional craftsmanship behind its Highland Single Malt.

Visitors from across the globe are invited to embark on a journey of discovery into the world of whisky making, exploring the renowned double ageing process of DEWAR’S® Blended Scotch and the history of ABERFELDY® Single Malt Scotch whisky.

The new experience is located in the original 1898 warehouse buildings at this historic Charles Doig-designed distillery in the heart of the Perthshire Highlands. The addition to the distillery represents a significant investment to elevate its visitor experience by taking guests on a new Warehouse Experience tour.

After a tour of the on-site archive museum and production stages, the Warehouse Experience begins in the Old Filling Store with the ABERFELDY Single Malt casking and maturation story. From there, guests enter the Blenders Bothy to understand the four stage ageing process of the DEWAR’S Double Double range. Here guests are able to meet an avatar of six-time International Whisky Competition Master Blender of the Year, Stephanie Macleod, using the latest projection technology.

Guests will then be invited to discover their DEWAR’S persona through a multi-sensory flavour quiz culminating in a personalised tasting of DEWAR’S that matches their taste profile in the brand-new Tasting Rooms, alongside a tasting of ABERFELDY 12 Year Old Single Malt Scotch whisky.

Stephanie Macleod, DEWAR’S Master Blender and Malt Master, commented:

“Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery stands as a testament to the Dewar family’s rich legacy in whisky making. Its location, blessed by the pure waters of the Pitilie Burn, not only provides a pristine water source for our Aberfeldy Distillery but also connects us to the timeless traditions and craftsmanship of our forebears. With guests now able to visit our iconic warehouses, built in 1898, they will now gain a deeper understanding of the final steps that our new-make spirit takes to become the premium, quality whiskies that go on to be enjoyed around the world.”

The town of Aberfeldy is the spiritual home of the DEWAR’S brand, with Dewar’s Aberfeldy Distillery being the only distillery built by the Dewar brothers and the site of production for ABERFELDY Highland Scotch Malt whisky for over 125 years.

Tickets for the Dewar’s Aberfeldy Experience, which includes the new Warehouse Experience can be purchased here, priced at £17.50.

Other experiences include the ABERFELDY 40 Highland Experience, offering whisky lovers the chance to fill their own bottle of the supremely rare ABERFELDY 40 Single Malt as well as further excursions in the town and luxury accommodations. More information on this experience can be found here.