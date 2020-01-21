PR: SMWS veranstaltet Haggis-Jagd in Glasgow – erfolgreichen Jägern winken Gewinne

Solten Sie sich zur Burns Night am Samstag, den 25. Januar zufällig in Glasgow aufhalten, dann zahlt es sich aus, die Augen offen zu halten und nach kleinen Haggis-Kuscheltierchen zu suchen, die die Scotch Malt Whisky Society dort verteilt hat. Man kann mit seinem Fund dort nämlich entweder eine Jahresmitgliedschaft, Flaschen oder Tasting-Gläser gewinnen.

Wie das geht, verrät die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung, die wir erhalten haben:

THE SCOTCH MALT WHISKY SOCIETY HOST HAGGIS HUNT IN CELEBRATION OF NEW GLASGOW VENUE

The Society will place 18 mini haggises around the city centre to mark Burns Night on Saturday 25th January, in celebration of their new Members’ Room opening on Bath Street in March 2020

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society (SMWS) are hosting a Glasgow-based haggis hunt on 25th January (Burns Night) giving the lucky folk who discover the haggises a chance to win annual membership to the Society, SMWS bottles or tasting glasses.

To redeem the prizes, the hunters must take their stuffed haggis into The Good Spirits Co. on 23 Bath Street, Glasgow where they can redeem their coveted SMWS whisky prizes*.

The 18 haggises will be placed on and around Bath Street, where the new SMWS Members Room will open in March, as well as iconic Glasgow landmarks – George Square, Kelvingrove, Glasgow Cathedral, Barrowlands.

SMWS HAGGIS HUNT PRIZES AVAILABLE

1 x Annual Membership to SMWS including Tasting box

3 x Annual Memberships to SMWS

2 x 70cl SMWS bottle

6 x 10cl SMWS bottle

6 x set of SMWS Tasting glass

The new venue will open in early March 2020, bringing the Society’s colourful whisky experiences to Glasgow for the first time in a Members’ Room, which follows on from already established SMWS locations in Edinburgh, including their home at The Vaults in Leith.

The Bath Street beautifully renovated location is in the heart of the city, just a few minutes’ walk from Glasgow Queen Street Station, and will be open every week from Tuesday until Sunday exclusively for SMWS members and their guests.

Venue Manager at The Scotch Malt Whisky Society Glasgow Members’ Room, Calum Lawson said:

“So many of our members are based in and around the wonderful city of Glasgow, so opening a Members’ Room here was the natural move.

“Our haggis hunt is a great way for members and non-members alike to come together and experience the fun of the Society. Who knows, we could have some brand-new members by the end of the weekend.“

The Scotch Malt Whisky Society was founded in 1983 through a spirit of friendship – a small group of people who used the discovery of single cask whisky as a reason to get together and enjoy each other’s company. The SMWS now has more than 26,000 members across the world.

*The prizes are available at The Good Spirits Co, 23 Bath Street until 31st January 2020.