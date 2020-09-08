PR: Teeling stellt zweites Bottling der Renaissance Single Malt Serie vor

Aus Dublin erreichen uns Neuigkeiten von der Teeling Distillery: Dort hat man, natürlich noch aus Altbeständen, einen zweiten Whisky aus der Renaissance Serie abgefüllt. Der 18 Jahre alte Single Malt, mit 46% vol. abgefüllt, wird zunächst in Irland erscheinen (Preis: 140 Euro), dann auch auf dem europäischen Kontinent. Explizit sind Holland, Belgien und Frankreich als Nachbarn Deutschlands genannt, ob Deutschland ebenfalls direkt über den Importeur beliefert wird, haben wir noch nicht erfahren.

Hier jedenfalls die Infos zur neuen Abfüllung:

Teeling Whiskey Unveils Second Bottling in Renaissance Single Malt Series

Teeling Whiskey is proud to unveil the second bottling of “The Renaissance”, a limited edition series of unique Irish Single Malts. The series, launched in 2019, is crafted to celebrate the true global Renaissance of Teeling, Dublin and Irish whiskey as it continues to be the fastest growing Premium Spirit in the world supported by the vibrancy from the many new entrants to the category. The Renaissance Series Two bottling follows on from the sold out, award-winning first release which won Gold at both the 2020 International Wine and Spirits Competition and 2020 Irish Whiskey Masters.

The Renaissance is a key part of Teeling Whiskey’s range of award-winning Irish whiskeys, which have collected near 300 international awards over the last seven years including the title of “World’s Best Single Malt” at the 2019 World Whiskies Awards. The second bottling of The Renaissance Series consists of 18-Year-Old Single Malt that was aged initially in ex-Bourbon barrels before being finished in high quality, ex-Australian Shiraz wine casks, imparting distinct hints of ripe red fruits with sour cherry notes and a delicate soft spice. Limited to just 9,000 bottles, the resulting Single Malt is then bottled at 46% with no chill filtration, a signature of all Teeling Whiskeys.

Jack Teeling, Founder and Managing Director of Teeling Whiskey, commented;

“We are delighted to launch the second release of our award-winning Renaissance Series of aged Single Malts. These releases are a celebratory bottling series to mark the true Renaissance of Dublin as the epicentre for world-class city based whiskey distillation.



As the leader of the new wave of Dublin Whiskey distillers, we look forward to contributing to and helping the continued Renaissance of Teeling, Dublin and Irish whiskey. With our Dublin distilled Irish whiskey now being exported around the world we are witnessing a new dawn which is perfectly encapsulated in our Renaissance bottlings.”

Bottled in a very unique tall decanter bottle, this bottle of Irish Single Malt stands tall and proud on any shelf. With a RRP of €140.00 for a 70cl decanter bottle in gift box, The Renaissance 18-Year-Old Single Malt will be available in Ireland at the Teeling Whiskey Distillery in Dublin 8, The Celtic Whiskey Shop and premium independent Irish off licences as well as being rolled out to key International Markets such as the Belgium, UK, Holland, France, Denmark, Italy and select Asian markets.



To find out more information on the Teeling Whiskey and the Teeling Whiskey Distillery visit www.teelingwhiskey.com or visit Teeling Whiskey on Facebook and Instagram.