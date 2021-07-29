PR: Teeling veröffentlicht dritte Abfüllung in der Serie „Wonders of Wood“

Aus der Teeling Distillery in Dublin erreicht uns die Meldung über eine neue, dritte Abfüllung in der Serie Wonders of Wood. Diese Einzelfassabfüllung wurde zur Gänze in einem Kastanienholzfass gereift, der zuvor mit Brandy PX belegt waren. 600 Flaschen mit 59,7% vol. gibt es, eine Bestellmöglichkeit (Preis des Teeling Wonders of Wood Single Potstill Irish Whiskey: 100 Euro – keine Versandkosten!) finden Sie im nachfolgenden Infotext:

Teeling Whiskey Release Third Wonders of Wood Bottling

We are pleased to announce the release of the third in our series of Wonders of Wood bottlings. A Single Cask edition of our Single Pot Still whiskey, this limited edition release is the first ever Dublin distilled Single Pot Still Wonders of Wood Bottling. Crafted using a uniquely Irish mash bill consisting of 50% malted and 50% unmalted barley, this release has been triple distilled and fully matured in Brandy PX Chestnut Casks. Challenging the conception of traditional whiskey flavours, this unique Irish whiskey is full of sweet fruit notes and mellow spices. Following on from the Teeling Whiskey Wonders of Wood Amburana Cask and Cherry Wood Cask, this Teeling Distillery Exclusive is very different than anything we have bottled before and definitely not Irish whiskey as you would normally know it.

This special release is limited to just 600 bottles and is exclusively available to buy here now!

Wonders of Wood Single Pot Still Tasting Notes

Nose: Toffee apples, butterscotch, plums and raisins

Taste: Spices, golden syrup, figs, sultanas intermingled with cooked pears

Finish: Fruit and spice mix with mint accompanying a dry finish Bottled at 59.7% ABV and costing €100, this distillery exclusive bottling is a limited edition available from our online shop and from the Teeling Whiskey Distillery.

For more information please contact shop@teelingwhiskey.com. There is free international shipping for this item.