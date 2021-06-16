PR: The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. veröffentlichen The Brollach am 20. Juni

The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. kündigt heute ihre dritte Veröffentlichung exklusiver Irish whiskeys an. Nach „The Devil’s Keep“ und „Emerald Isle“ erscheint nun „The Brollach“.

Es handelt sich hierbei um einen zweifach destillierten Single Malt Irish Whiskey, der über zwei Jahrzehnte reifen durfte. Insgesamt konnten 661 Flaschen abgefüllt werden, die wie gewohnt in einer äußerst aufwändig gefertigten Box. Der Verkaufspreis beträgt €5.500 netto.

Mehr über The Brollach und vor allem dessen Präsentation in der nachfolgenden Pressemitteilung:

THE CRAFT IRISH WHISKEY CO. PUSHES THE BOUNDARIES OF IRISH WHISKEY CRAFTSMANSHIP WITH THE LAUNCH OF ITS 2001 DOUBLE-DISTILLED, SINGLE-MALT WHISKEY

20th June 2021, Dublin The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. is delighted to announce its third release with the inaugural launch of a limited 661 bottles of rare double-distilled, single malt whiskey, matured for over two decades, The Brollach, on Father’s Day (20th June 2021). With three new product launches since November 2020, The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. has established more than a new brand; they have taken Irish whiskey into a new top-shelf ultra-luxury category and with the release of The Brollach, now looks to establish itself in the double-distilled space.

The Brollach is a personal tribute to Founder Jay Bradley’s late father, who sadly passed away in 2020, but was a huge inspiration for reation of The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. Together they shared an unmatched passion and knowledge of whiskey, with the dream of building a legacy and creating the finest Irish whiskeys. The latest release has been named after the O’Brollachans, which is the ancient rendering of the Bradley name and represents their Irish heritage, lineage and craftsmanship. The Brollach is a celebration of Irish whiskey tradition, since the Celtic nation was the originator of the brown liquor as long ago as the 12th Century.

Founder Jay Bradley had an entrepreneurial spirit from a young age and left school at 14 to work as a furniture craftsman with his father in Ireland until he was 19. On 21st January 2001 Jay left the Emerald Isle and moved to Australia on 22nd January 2001 to follow his dreams and embark on adult life. To honour this huge milestone in Jay’s life, The Brollach has been distilled on the same day: 22nd January 2001.

Located within close proximity to where Jay Bradley was raised, The Brollach was matured on the southeast coast of Ireland using the freshest Irish water and finest barley aged in 200-litre Ex American Bourbon casks, which adds a deep oaky flavour to the whiskey, and then finished in 128-litre rare French Oak Madeira barrels, emerging when it is at its zenith. French Oak Madeira is made exclusively on the island off the coast of Portugal and the 128-litre barrels achieve the perfect spirit ratio based on the flavour profile of the Madeira.

Years of maturation has imparted flavours of honeysuckle, butterscotch and caramel to create a whiskey that is unmistakably masculine and intimate, which brings a fresh, intense and potent profile – reflecting Jay’s father’s character. Irish whiskey is traditionally triple-distilled, however The Brollach has been uniquely double-distilled to symbolise the powerful bond between father and son and imparts complexity that is compelling, intense and vibrant to create the finest double-distilled, single malt Irish whiskey of its generation.

Crafted from raw Nordic oak and brushed with stainless steel, The Brollach’s experience box celebrates Irish craftsmanship, paying homage to the Bradley family’s Celtic heritage and honours Jay’s father as a master craftsman, with its strong, bold and masculine design. It features a heavy grain on the box, which cleverly leads the eye towards the clasps and the stainless-steel trim. The beautifully crafted box also contains a 70cl bottle of The Brollach, along with two handcrafted Finn glasses which blend science and artistry into an inimitably designed masterpiece, all the whiskey notes, scents and flavours to be highlighted and experienced like never before.

The Brollach bottle sits in a solid oak plinth, with a slightly curved backdrop that echoes the lines of a barrel, and the interior is a rich, dark suede, set against a foam protector. The drawer, which sits underneath, contains four obsidian whiskey stones, a glass and anodised silver pipette, and two vials; one for a taster of whiskey and the other for the user to add Irish spring water (or his / her preferred

one) to open the flavours.

Jay Bradley, Founder, The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. commented: “Whiskey is my absolute passion in life and The Brollach is a very personal release to me as it is a tribute to my late father. The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. was born out of a conversation with him and our shared interest for the finer things in life, particularly whiskey craftsmanship.

The Brollach is unique as it has an intense and potent profile, which I feel really reflects my father’s character, and it is also pushing the boundaries of Irish whiskey craftsmanship asit is a double-distilled, single-malt whiskey matured for over two decades. As double-distilled whiskey ages, it becomes more complex and spicier, only released when the flavour of the whiskey is at its best. Traditionally Irish whiskey is triple-distilled and we are very proud to have created a product that ensures luxury Irish whiskey is being represented in the double-distilled space.”

The Brollach follows the success of the brand’s first release in November 2020, The Devil’s Keep, a 29-year-old, triple-distilled, single malt whiskey. The Devil’s Keep achieved the world record for the most expensive inaugural whiskey release ever at auction at USD $60,000 (almost £46,000 and €51,000).

The multi award-winning first release achieved Gold in the ‘Packaging Design Category 2020-2021’ of the A’ Design Award and ‘Luxury Drinks Secondary Pack’ at The Luxury Packaging Awards 2020 for The Devil’s Keep experience box, as well as Highly Commended for the design of The Devil’s Keep bottle in the ‘Luxury Drinks Primary Pack’ award.

The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. also partnered with Fabergé to unveil ‘The Emerald Isle Collection’ in February 2021 – a seven-piece custom-made whiskey set which features two bottles of ultra-rare 30- year-old, triple-distilled Irish whiskey, along with two exclusive creations from Fabergé. It was crowned the oldest triple-distilled Irish whiskey in the world and the inaugural experience box sold at auction for a record-breaking USD $2m.

For further information on The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. and The Brollach visit:

https://craftirishwhiskey.com/the-brollach/



The Brollach Tasting Notes

Nose: Vibrant, fresh and intense, with apricot, which melts into a subtle butterscotch.

Back palate: Dark cherry with a hint of sourness that softens into dark chocolate, with a caramelised

banana flavour that lingers in an oily, almost velvet-like, mouth-feel.