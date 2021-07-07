PR: Waterford mit neuer, nur online erhältlichen Abfüllung: Ballyroe Edition 1.1

Es gibt eine neue, nur online im Webshop und direkt bei der Waterford Distillery Single Farm Origin Abfüllung: den Waterford Ballyroe Edition 1.1, der zur Feier des neuen Webshops aufgelegt wurde. Sein Preis: € 75,- plus Versand.

Das Interessante am Webshop für Fans der Destillerie: Dort werden immer wieder auch ältere Abfüllungen aus dem letzten Jahr in kleinen Mengen zu finden sein.

Hier aber alle Infos zum Waterford Ballyroe Edition 1.1:

WATERFORD WHISKY ONLINE EXCLUSIVE BOTTLING – SINGLE FARM ORIGIN: BALLYROE EDITION 1.1

Single Farm Origin: Ballyroe Edition 1.1 – is now available to purchase exclusively on waterfordwhisky.com.

An Baile Rua, the red farmstead, is where Simon Neville has farmed for some forty years. Five miles north of Wexford town – a stone’s throw from the Blackwater – his land sits on the Seafield Series derived from sand & mudstones – its sandy, course texture makes for a challenging terroir in drier years and fruitier, more floral spirit.

Waterford Whisky is happy to introduce Single Farm Origin: Ballyroe Edition 1.1, which showcases the harvest from Simon Neville’s glorious farmland in Co. Wexford. After being matured in a combination of 36% first-fill US oak, 21% Virgin US oak, 24% Premium French oak and 19% Vin Doux Naturel, Ballyroe Edition 1.1 shows notes of marzipan, honey, heather, rhubarb, fennel, sherry, orange marmalade, dark chocolate, and fresh bread – along with the distillery’s iconic barley-forward flavours.

This bottling is a milestone for Waterford Whisky, as it is our very first distillery exclusive Single Farm Origin – this means drinkers won’t be able to get this anywhere else, except for on our website or at the distillery itself. A more extensive range of Single Farm Origins is also available for people to buy, allowing drinkers to compare and contrast the unique terroirs of southern Ireland.