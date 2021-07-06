PR: The Macallan und Bentley Motors gehen Partnerschaft ein

Eine kommunikative Partnerschaft zwischen der eigenen Marke The Macallan und Bentley Motors hat heute Edrington mit einer englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung bekanntgegeben. Die Partnerschaft soll sich zunächst auf das gemeinsame Ziel der beiden Marken, nämlich die nachhaltige Ausrichtung der Unternehmen mit dem Ziel, möglichst rasch auf CO2-Neutralität zu erreichen, fokussieren. Dazu wird man einige gemeinsame Projekte ins Leben rufen und, wie man betont „voneinander auf dem Weg lernen“.

Hier die Pressemitteilung, die die Partnerschaft detaillierter beschreibt:

The Macallan and Bentley Motors Join Forces in an Extraordinary Journey Towards the Future

TORONTO, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ – The Macallan single malt Scotch whisky and luxury British automotive manufacturer Bentley Motors have revealed a unique partnership that will build on their rich heritage to develop distinctive collaborations and further their vision of a more sustainable future.

United by a dedication to mastery, craftsmanship, creativity, and innovation, the two world-leading brands will share learnings from their respective industries, while pursuing the uncompromised excellence for which they are renowned.

By bringing together The Macallan’s mastery of whisky-making with Bentley Motors‘ expertise in the world of luxury cars, the collaboration will create immersive experiences and inspirational products that deliver timeless luxury balanced with a commitment to a more progressive world.

The global brand partnership was unveiled today at The Macallan Estate in the Speyside region of Scotland, alongside the launch of a new Hybrid Bentley – the next step in Bentley’s journey to become the world’s leading sustainable luxury mobility company as part of its Beyond100 strategy.

Igor Boyadjian, Managing Director for The Macallan, said:

„The Macallan and Bentley Motors each have a rich heritage, and shared values of mastery, craftsmanship, creativity and innovation. Our collaboration presents a remarkable opportunity to compare our time-earned knowledge and learn from each other. We will generate fresh and contemporary thinking around our consumer engagement, our exceptional experiences, and ultimately our products. „A key focus of the partnership will be our commitment to a more sustainable future. The breath-taking natural landscape at The Macallan Estate provides the perfect platform for us to embark together on this exciting and extraordinary journey.“

Bentley’s Chairman and Chief Executive, Adrian Hallmark, said:

„Transforming Bentley into the world’s most sustainable luxury car company is an exciting journey, and I’m delighted to be working with The Macallan with one common goal – to both lead our fields as we work towards a more sustainable future.

„We will learn from each other in the coming months and years to advance our programmes together, and on the way work on some truly extraordinary experiences, projects and products. Our brands are two that share the same ethos – the passion for exceptional quality, a respect for artisanal handcraftsmanship, and now a drive towards genuine, world-leading sustainability. I’m looking forward to the adventure together.“

Established by Alexander Reid on a plateau above the River Spey in north-east Scotland in 1824, The Macallan is renowned across the globe for its extraordinary single malt whiskies. Nurtured by nature for almost 200 years, sustainability is a constant guiding principle for the brand. Its wide-reaching sustainability strategy incorporates a range of elements including giving back to communities; nurturing The Macallan Estate; progressive packaging; and partnering with sustainable suppliers.

Key goals are achieving carbon neutrality on The Macallan Estate by 2030, promoting responsible sourcing and cultivating a global community of artisans. It is also committed to having a fully electric passenger vehicle fleet on The Macallan Estate by 2025. Following the partnership announcement with Bentley Motors, the brand will take delivery of two hybrid Bentleys this year.

Bentley Motors was founded in London in 1919 and quickly rose to fame in the world of motorsports, before carving out an unmatched position as the pinnacle of the automotive sector, able to combine luxury and performance in a unique and unrivalled way. The world’s most sought-after luxury car brand, Bentley Motors is now undergoing the biggest transformation in its 102-year history with the introduction of its ambitious Bentley 100 sustainability strategy.

The partnership will initially focus on a selection of core areas, including the brands‘ shared journey to carbon neutrality, innovative research into the sourcing of sustainable materials, and teamwork on finding and sharing sustainable, local suppliers.

It will additionally deliver a wide range of projects over the coming years, including jointly-developed products from both The Macallan and Bentley, curated customer experiences and collaborative events.

About The Macallan

Founded in 1824, The Macallan is renowned worldwide for its extraordinary single malt whiskies. Their outstanding quality and distinctive character reveal the uncompromised excellence pursued by The Macallan since it was established by Alexander Reid, on a plateau above the River Spey in north-east Scotland.

In 2018, The Macallan opened a new chapter in its history with the launch of its award-winning Speyside distillery. Designed by internationally acclaimed architects to promote sustainability, the building takes inspiration from the surrounding ancient Scottish hills. It stands nearby Easter Elchies House, the Highland Manor built in 1700 which is The Macallan’s spiritual home and remains the heartbeat of The Macallan’s beautiful 485-acre Estate.

About Bentley Motors

Bentley Motors is the most sought-after luxury car brand in the world. The company’s headquarters in Crewe is home to all of its operations including design, R&D, engineering, and production of the company’s three model lines, Continental, Flying Spur and Bentayga. The combination of fine craftsmanship, using skills that have been handed down through generations, alongside engineering expertise and cutting-edge technology is unique to UK luxury car brands such as Bentley. It is also an example of high-value British manufacturing at its best. Bentley employs around 4,000 people at Crewe.