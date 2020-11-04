PR: Wenn Geld keine Rolle spielt – Whisky-Adventskalender für 10.000 Pfund

Dass ein gewisses Budget für Liebhaberei im Bereich Whisky nicht schaden kann, wissen wir alle aus eigener Erfahrung. Und auch bei den Whisky-Adventkalendern, die man in der Vorweihnachtszeit gerne daheim hat, ist das nicht anders.

BI Fine Wines & Spirits aus dem Vereinigten Königreich möchte unsere Leser wissen lassen, dass sie für jene, die auch beim Whisky-Adventskalender nicht oder nur wenig sparen müssen, attraktive Angebote hat – mit den Kalendern von Drinky by the Dram.

In zwei Ausführungen gibt es diese Kalender mit je 24 Kostproben aus Schottland, eine um 10.000 und eine um 1000 Euro, und eine aus Japan, die man um 200 Pfund erwerben kann (das sind die Preise mit Steuer).

Die Liste der teuersten Variante liest sich wie ein Who is Who der schwer zu bekommenden Whiskys: ein 60 Jahre alter Glenfarclas ist dort ebenso vertreten wie Whiskys aus Ladyburn, Port Elllen oder Glen Mhor. Aber auch der Kalender um 1000 Pfund hat eine Bestückung, die sich sehen lassen kann, ebenso wie der doch deutlich günstigere Kalender mit Whiskys aus Japan.

Sehen Sie nachstehend, was Sie kaufen können, wenn Sie kaufen wollen – und wo Sie kaufen können, wenn Sie kaufen können:

BI Counts Down to Christmas With Limited Edition Whisky Advent Calendars

Collectors of limited-edition bottlings, and lovers of whisky are in store for a special surprise, as BI has released three limited edition whisky advent calendars for the festive season. The perfect gift for spirit enthusiasts, and a unique addition to any serious collector’s portfolio, each whisky in the advent calendar was expertly selected by BI’s Head of Spirits, Richard Ellis. This year’s offering ranges from Very Old & Rare, to Old &Rare, to Japanese whiskies – ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy.

The Very Old & Rare calendar features exceptional and premium whiskies. These include a 35-Year-Old, from Glengoyne, one of the masters of sherry cask maturation. The whisky was distilled in the highlands, and aged in the lowlands, and won best Scotch Whisky in the China Wine & Spirits Awards 2014. From the world’s most coveted single malt producer, Richard has also selected the Macallan No.6, which he describes as ‘old school’ Macallan, and ‘one of the loveliest Macallans that I have had the opportunity to taste, in, say the last five years’.

Two whiskies with 5 stars from Whiskyfun are featured in the Old & Rare calendar. The Island of Jura, 7 miles wide, 30 miles long, with one road, one pub, one distillery brings us the Jura 1989. ‘Perhaps the best fairly recent Jura I’ve tried since 2015?’ says Richard. He has also selected a 26-Year-Old from Rosebank, the ‘King of the Lowlands’, and a master of textured and oily whiskies. According to Richard, the 26-Year-Old is ‘Complex, elegant, and yet with just the right amount of nibble and sway from the wood.’

Finally, the growing interest and demand for Japanese whisky has led BI to releasing a Japanese calendar this year. Richard especially highlights the Yamazaki 18, which has 5 stars from Whiskyfun, for its beautiful balance: ‘hands down one of the best Japanese whiskies out there and a great example of just how good Japanese whiskies can be’. A must try whisky in the collection is the the winner of best Japanese Single Malt at the World Whiskies Awards2016, the Hakushu 12. With the Hakushu distillery being one of the forerunners of peated whisky, Richard describes this drink as ‘a forest in a glass’.

These exciting and unique advent calendars are limited edition and can now be purchased through the BI website: https://www.biwine.com/search-result?q=ADVENT

The full list of whiskies included in the advent calendars are as follows:

Very Old & Rare (£10k)

Bowmore 43 Year Old 1973

Glenglassaugh 41 Year Old 1975 (cask 1227-1) – Rare Cask Release Batch 3

Glenfiddich 40 Year Old – Rare Collection (Release Number 15)

Ladyburn 40 Year Old 1974 (cask 74) – Private Cask Collection (William Grant & Sons)

Macallan 30 Year Old (That Boutique-y Whisky Company)

Port Ellen 32 Year Old 1983 – 15th Release (2015 Special Release)

Glenrothes 1968 (bottled 2018) (cask 13504) – The Last Drop

Karuizawa 32 Year Old 1976 (cask 6719) – Noh Whisky

Nikka Taketsuru 25 Year Old

Highland Park 40 Year Old

Bunnahabhain 40 Year Old

Talisker Bodega Series 40 Year Old

Probably Speyside’s Finest Distillery 50 Year Old 1967 (cask 12418) – Xtra Old Particular (Douglas Laing)

Port Askaig 45 Year Old

Glengoyne 35 Year Old In Decanter

The Balvenie 40 Year Old

The Half-Century Blend

The Macallan No.6 in Lalique Decanter

Glenfarclas 60 Year Old (cask 1672)

Auchentoshan 44 Year Old 1966

Yamazaki Sherry 2012

Glenfarclas 1958 (cask 2061) Family Cask Spring 2015 Release

Glen Mhor 50YO

Karuizawa Five Decades

Old & Rare (£1k)

Rosebank 26 Year Old (That Boutique-y Whisky Company)

Old Fitzgerald 15 Year Old

Loch Lomond 30 Year Old

Hibiki 17 Year Old

Bunnahabhain 25 Year Old

Balvenie 26 Year Old – A Day of Dark Barley

Isle of Jura 1989 Rare Vintage

Caledonian 42 Year Old 1976 (cask 12769) – Xtra Old Particular (Douglas Laing)

Dalmore Quintessence

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

Fiona Macleod 33 Year Old – The Character of Islay Whisky Company

Glen Scotia 25 Year Old

Four Roses Elliott’s Select 2016

Yamazaki 18 Year Old

The Glenrothes 25 Year Old – Soleo Collection

Mortlach 20 Year Old

Glenfiddich Grand Cru 23 Year Old

Tomatin 30 Year Old

WhistlePig 13 Year Old – The Boss Hog 2018 Edition

Clynelish 21 Year Old 1997 (cask 12781) – Xtra Old Particular (Douglas Laing)

Glenfarclas 30 Year Old

Macallan 25 Year Old 1993 – North Star Spirits

Fettercairn 40 Year Old

Japanese (£199.95)