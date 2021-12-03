PR: Whisky-Autor Blair Bowman als Scottish Whisky ‘Communicator of the Year’ ausgezeichnet

Bei den in verschiedenen Ländern veranstalteten Icons of Whisky Awards des Whisky Magazine (es gibt sie zum Beispiel auch in Irland und den USA), werden Destillerien, Master Distillers und Brand Ambassadors ausgezeichnet – aber auch Kommunikatoren, die mit ihren Aktivitäten Whisky unterstützen, wie zum Beispiel Konsulenten und Autoren. In dieser Kategorie namens ‘Communicator of the Year’ wurde für Schottland in diesem Jahr der Autor und Gründer des World Whisky Days Blair Bowman (bekannt durch sein Buch „Pocket Guide to Whisky: featuring the WhiskyTubeMap“, das er gemeinsam mit Nikki Welch geschrieben hat) aus Edinburgh ausgezeichnet.

Hier die Presseaussendung zur Auszeichnung, die uns Blair Bowman gesendet hat – wir gratulieren ihm ganz herzlich zu diesem Erfolg:

Scottish whisky ‘Communicator of the Year’ award rounds off a stellar 2021 for whisky ambassador and consultant Blair Bowman.

The Whisky Magazine Awards recently returned to Edinburgh for the first time in two years, to celebrate the industry’s finest and announce the winners of the prestigious ‘Icons of Whisky’ awards, recognising their “hard work, craftsmanship, skill and knowledge”.

Alongside titles such as ‘Distillery of the Year’, ‘Master Distiller of the Year’ and ‘Brand Ambassador of the Year’, the awards crowned their 2022 ‘Communicator of the Year’, presenting the accolade to Edinburgh-based Blair Bowman.

Blair Bowman

As a whisky consultant and broker, Blair uses his expertise and global contacts to help clients make, sell and source the best whisky in the world. He celebrates whisky all over the world via talks, articles, and in-person events, and is the brains behind both World Whisky Day and the bestselling Pocket Guide to Whisky: featuring the WhiskyTubeMap.

Being crowned Whisky Magazine’s ‘Icons of Whisky, Scotland’ Communicator of the Year marks a perfect ending to Blair’s most successful period to date. In the face of the pandemic and its many challenges, he has seen his profile and client list grow as he continues to use his platform to reach new people and bring whisky fans and makers together.

Blair has also started a new role as nationwide Ambassador for Scotland Food & Drink, in further recognition of his prominent voice in the Scottish whisky industry.

Blair said: “I’m absolutely delighted and honoured to be given the award for Communicator of the Year, and to stand alongside so many icons of the Scottish whisky industry! My thanks go out to Whisky Magazine and the team that organised these awards, along with everyone else across Scotland helping to grow our industry and bring the best whiskies to the world.”

With different ‘Icons of Whisky’ awards taking place in different regions – including Ireland, America, China and India – next year will see Blair and the other Scotland winners go on to compete for the global title.