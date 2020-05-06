Reisen am Computer – eine virtuelle Tour durch die Teeling Distillery in Dublin

Wenn der Prophet nicht zum Berg kommen kann, dann kommt der Berg zum Propheten – so oder ähnlich könnte das Motto momentan lauten, wenn es um die Möglichkeit von Whiskyreisen geht. Die Reisefreiheit ist ja für viele momentan eingeschränkt – aber weil Destillerien ja auch vom Besucherverkehr leben, und das meinen wir nicht nur in finanzieller Hinsicht, hat man sich bei den Brennereien vieles einfallen lassen, um das Interesse für die Destillerie hochzuhalten. Filme, 3D-Videos, Liveveranstaltungen – das Internet wird so gut genutzt wie noch nie zuvor (und wir hoffen, dass das auch so bleibt).

Eine ganz besondere Tour hat nun Teeling in Dublin für seine Destillerie entwickelt: In einer aufwendigen, aber zugänglichen 3D-Präsentation hat man die gesamte Brennerei online gestellt und lädt Besucher ein, sie auf diese Weise virtuell zu erkunden. Das ist nicht nur ansprechend gemacht sondern schafft es auch, die Atmosphäre der Destillerie zu transportieren, wie vielleicht jene, die schon einmal selbst dort gewesen sind, bestätigen können. Jedenfalls ist diese virtuelle Tour einen Klick wert!.

Hier noch die Ankündigung der virtuellen Tour im Originalwortlaut:

Take a Virtual Tour of the Teeling Distillery

While our distillery is temporarily closed, come join us on a virtual tour and see first-hand how Teeling Whiskey is made. Come and explore our award winning distillery in Newmarket, Dublin 8 from the comfort of your home! Take a tour with Jack Teeling, have a cocktail at the Bang Bang Bar or learn how we make our world famous Irish Coffee here at Teeling Whiskey Distillery by clicking here!

Discover the Spirit of Dublin for yourself through our virtual tour. Navigate your way through our exhibition space, learning about the rich history of Irish and Dublin whiskey and take a look at our memorabilia while you are there.

Then, make your way to our Distillery floor where you can learn all about how we produce our world class whiskey, from milling and mashing, to fermenting and distilling, before making your way to learn more about the art of maturation at Teeling Whiskey.

Finally, join us for a tasting of some of our Award Winning Irish Whiskeys or have cocktail at our Bang Bang Bar before picking out your favourite Teeling swag in our gift shop.



Take the tour now for free: https://visibilt.com/3d-model/teeling-distillery/fullscreen/