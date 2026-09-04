Remus Repeal Reserve Series X: Je ein neuer Bourbon und Rye in der jährlichen Serie

In den USA hat Remus Bourbon (eine Marke von MGP) soeben die Remus Repeal Reserve Series X, die zehnte Ausgabe ihrer jährlichen Serie, auf den Markt gebracht (und das erscheint uns berichtenswert, weil es die Abfüllungen von Remus immer wieder auch einmal nach Deutschland schaffen). Diesmal ist es nicht nur ein Bourbon (der alkohlstärkste der Serie bislang), sondern erstmals auch ein Remus Rye, der veröffentlicht wird.

In den USA kosten die beiden Bottlings je 79,99 Dollar – und hier sind die Beschreibungen dazu:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

Remus Bourbon Celebrates 10 Years of Repeal Reserve with Series X and its First-Ever Rye Whiskey

This National Bourbon Heritage Month, the Prohibition Era-Inspired Brand Debuts Its Highest-Proof Repeal Reserve Yet, Alongside a Landmark First for the Brand

For the last decade, the Remus Repeal Reserve Series has honored the repeal of Prohibition with an evolving annual blend inspired by the legendary “King of the Bootleggers,” George Remus. Series X is bottled at 107 proof and features a blend of three mash bills, the historic LBSV, LESV and the rarely seen LISV recipe — for the first time. A complex medley of multiple batches aged between 2008 and 2017, Series X is expertly blended by Master Distiller Ian Stirsman. The nose offers French oak layered with vanilla, tobacco, and dark chocolate; the palate unfolds with almond croissant and vanilla alongside balanced oak and a subtle pistachio richness; and the finish is smooth and indulgent, carrying English toffee and candied almond.

This year, Remus is also celebrating the repeal of Prohibition with the introduction of Remus Repeal Reserve Rye Whiskey. This limited-edition straight rye, a first for the brand, is comprised of 2015 and 2016 reserves of Remus‘ signature 95% rye mash bill, bottled at 111 proof. The nose reveals butterscotch, caramel, French oak, and cardamom with a palate of mint, star anise, toffee, and fennel. The finish closes with candy-coated fennel seed.

“Series X captures everything the Repeal Reserve collection has stood for over the last ten years, pushing the boundaries of what a blended bourbon can be while honoring the history behind it,” said Ian Stirsman, Master Distiller at Ross & Squibb Distillery. “And with our first-ever rye, we get to show a different side of our expertise. We’re proud to share both releases as a true reflection of our craft.”

Remus Repeal Reserve Series X and Remus Repeal Reserve Rye Whiskey will be available at select retailers nationwide beginning this September, while supplies last, for a suggested retail price of $79.99. For more information, visit remusbourbon.com or follow on Instagram @remusbourbon.

About Remus Bourbon:

Kentucky may be known for its bourbon, but no town does rye whiskey and high-rye bourbon better than Lawrenceburg, Indiana. Crafted at the historic Ross & Squibb Distillery under the guidance of Master Distiller Ian Stirsman, Remus Bourbon offers smooth, complex, high-rye bourbons that embody the region’s rich distilling legacy by using naturally limestone filtered water from the Great Miami Aquifer. Named after the „King of the Bootleggers,“ the brand carries a spirit of innovation and the rebellion of Prohibition. With core and highly sought-after limited-edition expressions that appeal to both seasoned connoisseurs and newcomers alike, Remus Bourbon continues to be a standout in the world of American whiskey. For more information about Remus Bourbon, visit www.remusbourbon.com or follow @remusbourbon.