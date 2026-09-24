Finnische Rockmusik trifft auf finnischen Whisky – in einem Experiment, das finnischer nicht sein könnte (auch wenn es zuerst von Nichtfinnen in den USA gemacht wurde): Für die nächsten Jahre werden einige Fässer aus der preisgekrönten Teerenpeeli Distillery in Lahti mit Musik der Rockband Apulanta beschallt, und zwar rund um die Uhr. Für einen speziellen Twist wurde die Musik etwas verlangsamt, auf die natürliche Basisfrequenz von 432Hz (moderne Stimmung wird auf 440Hz gesetzt).

Was man sich von diesem Experiment erwartet und wann man mit dem fertigen Whisky rechnen kann, können Sie hier nachlesen:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

CAN ROCK LEAVE ITS NOTES ON WHISKY?

Teerenpeli Distillery Matures Single Malt Whisky to the Vibrations of Apulanta’s Music Tuned to 432 Hz

LAHTI, FINLAND – Can heavy riffs and harmonious frequencies shape the taste of world-class whisky? Teerenpeli Brewery & Distillery is setting out to find out by maturing a unique batch of single malt whisky inside a shipping container, serenaded 24/7 by the music of legendary Finnish rock band Apulanta. To make things even more intriguing, the music has been specially tuned to the natural frequency of 432 Hz.

This rock-infused Finnish single malt will mature until 2031, when it will be bottled to celebrate Apulanta’s milestone 40th anniversary.

A Harmonious Blend of Award-Winning Craftsmanship and Rock Energy

The project brings together two Lahti-region icons: Teerenpeli Distillery, named IWSC Worldwide Whisky Producer of the Year in 2020 and 2024, and Apulanta, one of Finland’s most successful rock bands. In September 2026, Teerenpeli filled the selected oak casks that have now begun their five-year maturation journey combining oak, time, and rock ’n’ roll.

The Apulanta anniversary whisky is maturing in carefully selected oak casks inside a shipping container located at Teerenpeli Distillery, accompanied by the music of Apulanta. The music has been specially tuned to 432 Hz, meaning a tuning system in which the note A4 is tuned to 432 hertz.

The most widely used international standard today is A4 = 440 Hz. When music is tuned to 432 Hz, the entire tuning system is slightly lower than with 440 Hz. The 432 Hz tuning has been associated with the idea of producing a particularly harmonious, natural and calming sound.

Some studies have associated listening to music tuned to 432 Hz with slightly lower heart rate and blood pressure, as well as reduced perceived anxiety, compared with music tuned to 440 Hz. Another interesting aspect is the mechanical vibration caused by sound. Music played through speakers creates variations in air pressure and vibrations that are transmitted to the surrounding environment, the shipping container and the casks.

What kind of notes oak, time and the music of Apulanta will ultimately leave on the whisky will be revealed in 2031.

A whisky worth waiting five years for

The Apulanta Whisky project launches in September 2026, while the finished single malt whisky will be bottled and released in 2031. A limited number of pre-orders are available, offering whisky enthusiasts an exclusive chance to be part of the journey and follow the whisky’s development from the moment the casks are filled all the way to the final bottling five years later.

“It has been great to develop something with Apulanta that genuinely brings our two worlds together. Whisky takes time, and in this project the five-year wait is an essential part of the story. Apulanta’s music will accompany the whisky throughout the maturation process, and in 2031 we will see what kind of combination ultimately emerges from oak and rock,”

says Anssi Pyysing, founder and entrepreneur of Teerenpeli Group.

The project builds on a fruitful history of Teerenpeli and Apulanta, who earlier this year, released the popular Vattukalja raspberry beer together. This time, the sights are set further into the future.

A Shared Journey Towards 2031

Apulanta was founded in Heinola, Finland, in 1991, and the band will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2031. The whisky project is heading towards the same milestone.

Over the next five years, the maturation of the whisky and the different stages of the project will be followed through Teerenpeli’s and Apulanta’s social media channels.

About Apulanta

Apulanta is a Finnish rock band founded in Heinola in 1991. The band has sold more than half a million albums and has received numerous Emma Awards, Finland’s leading music awards. In summer 2022, Apulanta performed at Helsinki Olympic Stadium in front of an audience of more than 37,000 people. www.apulanta.fi

About Teerenpeli

Teerenpeli Brewery & Distillery is part of the family-owned Teerenpeli Group, based in Lahti, Finland. The Teerenpeli story began in Lahti in 1994, with brewing operations starting in 1995 and single malt whisky distillation in 2002. Today, Teerenpeli’s internationally award-winning single malt whiskies are exported around the world and Teerenpeli Distillery is the IWSC Worldwide Whiskey Producer 2020 & 2024. Teerenpeli Group entrepreneurs Marianne and Anssi Pyysing were named Entrepreneurs of the Year at Finland’s restaurant industry PRO Awards in 2024. www.teerenpeli.com/en