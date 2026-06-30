Teerenpeli Honey Whisky Liqueur mit eigenem Honig gewinnt mit 99/100 Punkten Gold Outstanding beim IWSC 2026

Hinter dem Besucherzentrum von Teerenpeli summt und brummt es – dort hat die finnische Destillerie ihre eigenen Bienenstöcke und damit auch den eigenen Honig für den Teerenpeli Honey Whisky Liqueur. Dieser wurden nun bei der International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC) mit 99 von 100 Punkten und damit mit Gold Outstanding ausgezeichnet.

Mehr zu diesem schönen Erfolg, zu dem wir Teerenpeli und deren Bienen herzlich beglückwünschen, in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Teerenpeli’s Honey Whisky Liqueur made with its own honey achieves outstanding result at IWSC

99/100 points and Gold Outstanding award

Teerenpeli Brewery & Distillery, based in Lahti, Finland, has once again achieved significant international success at the prestigious International Wine & Spirit Competition (IWSC). The distillery’s Honey Whisky Liqueur emerged as one of the competition’s standout stars, earning an exceptional 99 points out of 100 along with the highly acclaimed Gold Outstanding award.

This score represents the highest possible level within the IWSC judging system, and the Gold Outstanding designation is granted only to a select group of products that demonstrate truly exceptional quality on a global scale.

Local honey as a key element of quality

The unique flavour profile of the Honey Whisky Liqueur is built on a combination of Teerenpeli’s high- quality malt whisky and locally sourced honey. The majority of the honey used in the product comes from beehives located in the backyard of the Teerenpeli Brewery & Distillery Visitor Centre during the summer season, making the product genuinely local and strongly rooted in craftsmanship.

Broad success at IWSC

In addition to this top result, Teerenpeli’s products achieved wide recognition across multiple categories in the competition:

Soidin Single Malt Whisky – 93/100 points (Silver)

Länki Single Malt Whisky – 91/100 points (Silver)

Cherry Whisky Liqueur – Bronze medal

This broad range of awards reflects Teerenpeli’s consistent quality and strong expertise across several beverage categories.

A record-level achievement for Finnish craftsmanship

A score of 99/100 is an outstanding accomplishment in any drinks category—particularly in liqueurs, where competition is intense and standards are exceptionally high. Each year, IWSC evaluates thousands of entries, yet only a small fraction achieve the Gold Outstanding classification.

The success of Teerenpeli’s Honey Whisky Liqueur highlights the distillery’s strong capabilities and innovative approach, combining Finnish malt whisky with the best natural ingredients.

Continued success at the global top level

In recent years, Teerenpeli has risen to become one of the most highly regarded Nordic distilleries internationally. The company has been recognised at the IWSC with accolades such as Worldwide Whiskey Producer of the Year in 2020 and 2024, and its products have received numerous gold medals and Gold Outstanding awards.

The near-perfect score of the Honey Whisky Liqueur continues this success story and reinforces Teerenpeli’s position among the world’s leading distilleries.

Commitment to quality and craftsmanship

Since its inception, Teerenpeli has placed uncompromising quality, sustainability, and locality at the core of its operations. This is evident both in the production of its whiskies and other distillery products, and now also in the evaluations given by top international judges.

International distribution

In Germany, Teerenpeli Distillery’s Honey Whisky Liqueur and other products are imported and distributed by Kirsch Import, a leading specialist in premium spirits.