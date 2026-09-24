Highland Park präsentiert Between You & I by Laila Gohar

Die Geschichte von Between You & I von Highland Park geht weiter: Für die zweite Ausgabe der Serie hat man sich mit der aus Ägypten stammenden und in New York lebenden Künstlerin Laila Gohar zusammengetan und zwei Whiskys kreiert: Between You & I by Laila Gohar und den nur im Travel Retail erhältlichen Between You & I: Journeys by Laila Gohar. Beides sind 17 Jahre alte Abfüllungen aus der Destillerie Highland Park, aber mit deutlich unterschiedlichen Geschmacksprofilen, was sich auch in den Tasting Notes ausdrückt.

Der Between You & I by Laila Gohar kostet auf der Webseite von Highland Park 122 Pfund (er wird auch nach Deutschland geliefert, leider weder nach Österreich oder in die Schweiz), der Between You & I: Journeys by Laila Gohar kostet ebenso viel, muss aber im Global Travel Retail erworben werden.

Hier die Infos, die wir aus einer Mail an uns sowie der Webseite zusammengetragen haben:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

Between You & I, by Laila Gohar

For our second edition of Between You and I, we have partnered with New York-based Egyptian artist Laila Gohar to create two limited-edition 17 Year Old whiskies, bursting with flavour to spark the imagination.

Inspired by Laila and her work, our Master Whisky Maker, Marc Watson, created the whiskies before sharing them with Laila, who in turn responded with her own tasting notes. The flavours sparked a series of vivid memories and associations, which have been reimagined as illustrative details on each whisky’s packaging, the result of a conversation in flavour between artist and whisky maker.

Meet Laila

Raised in Egypt and based in New York, Laila is that special kind of artist whose work is instantly recognisable. Blending surrealism, humour, elegance and nostalgia, her edible installations turn everyday ingredients into magical, unforgettable experiences. Think Greek sculptures made from creamy butter, or Japanese Zen gardens that are actually chocolate cake.

When Laila tasted these whiskies, their flavours sparked vivid associations: imagined places and memories that inspired the packaging of each release.

Between You and I by Laila Gohar

Between You and I by Laila Gohar is a 17-year-old single malt bursting with layers of flavour to spark the imagination. Sampling more than 80 casks throughout the creation process, Highland Park Master Whisky Maker Marc Watson selected casks inspired by Laila, her work and her Egyptian heritage. Led by new American oak casks, the whisky is an invigorating take on the classic taste of Highland Park, with vibrant notes of fruit, spice and creamy vanilla imparted by the new oak.

Tasting note: Leather

You step inside a museum in Cairo, Egypt. A centuries-old residence turned treasure house of history, the air is filled with the scent of polished wood and aged parchment. Leather-bound books line the walls, while Egyptian artefacts sit in dimly lit alcoves, each whispering stories from the past. Sunlight filters through intricate mashrabiya screens, casting shifting patterns across cool marble floors.

Tasting note: Orange Blossom

A courtyard in Andalusia, Spain, comes alive with citrus trees in full bloom. The air is filled with the scent of oranges and lemons, mingling with the earthy warmth of sun-baked terracotta tiles. Whitewashed walls reflect the afternoon light, while water trickles gently from an old stone fountain at the centre of the courtyard.

Tasting note: Vanilla

You find yourself hiking up the slopes of a volcano on a tropical island. The night air is warm and heavy with the scent of damp earth, while lush foliage glistens with dew beneath the moonlight. Far below, waves crash against the shoreline. Looking down, you notice an open vanilla pod tucked amongst the dense undergrowth, a small and unexpected discovery in the darkness.

Between You & I: Journeys by Laila Gohar

Between You and I: Journeys by Laila Gohar is a 17-year-old single malt bursting with layers of flavour to spark the imagination. This 17-Year-Old single malt blends the decadent vanilla flavours of ex-bourbon casks and the rich, chocolatey notes of sherry-seasoned casks with an adventurous core of new Spanish oak that delivers a rush of cinnamon, tannins and spices.

Available to purchase exclusively from Travel Retail and duty-free outlets.

Tasting note: Smoke

„Tokyo’s back alleys stretch before you, a labyrinth of neon-lit secrets. Smoke curls upward, carrying irresistible aromas through the air. Red lanterns sway in the night breeze, glowing like embers against the concrete walls. The air is thick with chatter, laughter, and the sizzling sounds of food cooking in the streets.”

Tasting note: Warmth

“Under an open sky washed in silver moonlight, you camp on a frozen plateau. Overhead, the stars blaze bright. The cold makes every sound crisp — the crackle of your fire, the faint howl of distant wind through pines. Wrapped in blankets, you look up at the universe itself, humbled and exhilarated by its vastness.”

Tasting note: Spices

“The Marrakesh night market unfolds like a dream — or perhaps a mirage. Lanterns glow with amber light, casting a golden haze over stalls piled high with towering mounds of spices: saffron as bright as sunlight, cumin as earthy as the desert, cinnamon as dark as mahogany. The air is alive with their mingling aromas, intoxicating and overwhelming. Every corner promises discovery, every shadow hides a story.”