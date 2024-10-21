Scapa stellt ihre neue Signature-Reihe vor

Es kündigte sich bereits an, und wird nun auch von offizieller Seite aus bestätigt: Denn die Scapa Destillerie von den Orkneyinseln stellt heute ihre neue Signature-Reihe vor. Die erste Kollektion mit aged Single Malts, wie sie in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung beschrieben werden, erscheint gleichzeitig in einem frischen neuen Look und Stil.

Die Signature-Reihe des Orcadian single malt besteht aus den neuen 10, 16 und 21 Jahre alte Single Malts, für diese Whiskys kam eine längere Gärungszeit und ungetorftes Gerstenmalz zum Einsatz, zudem reiften sie in first-fill American oak casks.

Scapa 10 Year Old, 16 Year Old und 21 Year Old sind wohl jetzt auf internationalen Märkten erhältlich. Richtig eindeutig ist die Aussendung an dieser Stelle nicht, die empfohlene Verkaufspreise liegen bei 60 €, 120 € bzw. 300 €.

Hier die Pressemitteilung der Scapa Distillery im Original:

SCAPA UNVEILS NEW SIGNATURE RANGE AND A FRESH NEW LOOK

Introducing Scapa’s first-ever collection of aged Orkney Island single malts

21st October 2024: Scapa, the Orcadian single malt, has unveiled its new signature range: its first-ever collection of aged single malts, whilst showcasing its fresh new look and style. Distilled and matured on the remote Scottish archipelago, the trio offers a unique take on the flavour profile typical of other island malts.

Crafted by Scapa Head Distiller, Mick Swanney, on the most northern Scottish island known for whisky production, the signature range debuts new 10, 16 and 21 year old single malts into the permanent Scapa range for the very first time; while the design is inspired by the calm pace of life within the sanctuary of the Scapa Flow, where the remote distillery is nestled.

Scapa’s distinctive flavour profile comes from the use of a longer fermentation period and unpeated malted barley, setting it apart from other single malts. Matured in first-fill American oak casks, each of the single malts brings its own unique flavour experience, centred around the tropical and fruity notes that remain true to Scapa’s hallmark style:

Scapa 10 Year Old is a sophisticated Scotch that brings bursts of fresh pineapple before a subtly spiced finish.

Scapa 16 Year Old, sitting at the heart of the collection, offers ripe mangoes on the nose and a symphony of sweet, spiced and fruity notes on the palate.

Scapa 21 Year Old, a cask strength single malt, brings an impressive depth of tropical fruit flavours, with hints of aromatic oak and spices, and a sweet, syrupy finish.

Each expression in the collection is housed in a stunning new bottle with a distinctive shape and a beautiful gift box that is reminiscent of the natural beauty of the Scapa Distillery’s coastal surroundings. Paying homage to the old Nordic dialect word for ‘boat’, Scapa’s namesake sits proudly on each bottle, while the delicate colour palette is reflective of the hues of the area’s wild waters and unique landscape, darkening in shade as the range increases in age.

Mick Swanney, Scapa Head Distiller, said:

“Scapa has been telling its own tale of life on Orkney for 139 years, since its inception in 1885, and the launch of our first collection of aged single malts marks a significant new chapter in our history. The new collection is a celebration of provenance, backed by more than a century of whisky making, which together capture the irresistibly tranquil essence of Scapa.”

Scapa 10 Year Old, 16 Year Old and 21 Year Old whiskies are now available in global markets including Norway and France. The collection will become available globally from mid-November 2024 via The Whisky Exchange with an RRP of €60, €120 and €300 respectively. The trio will also be available for tasting at the Scapa Noust, the distillery’s statement tasting room with undisturbed views across the tapestried Scapa Flow. In addition to discovering the flavours of the new collection, guests are also offered a guided distillery tour.

Scapa 10 Year Old

Nose: Fresh slices of pineapple and mango ice cream lead into moreish crème brûlée, honey-topped pancakes and cinnamon buns with a hint of citrus peel.

Palate: Apple stewed with warming spices and served with vanilla custard pairs with hints of banana, charred oak and milk chocolate.

Finish: Fruity and spiced.

Scapa 16 Year Old

Nose: Juicy mangoes and aromatic, luxurious leather combine with vanilla cream and hints of clementine peel for an enticing nose.

Palate: Silky and creamy on the palate, with notes of spiced apple pie, vanilla fudge, snooth oak and pineapple baked with mulled spices.

Finish: Complex, fruity and slightly spiced.

Scapa 21 Year Old

Nose: Homemade apricot jam with fresh raspberries drizzled over ripe bananas and whipped cream. Hints of aromatic oak and subtle netmeg conclude.

Palate: Fresh peaches and mangoes wrapped in vanilla cream and condensed milk, with sprinklings of shortbread spiced with cardamon and cinnamon.

Finish: Sweet and syrupy.