Maximale Sicherheit für Fasseigner, seien es nun Produzenten, Abfüller oder Privatpersonen, verspricht das unabhängige Fass-Lager Royal Elizabeth Bond in der Nähe von Edinburgh, mit einem Produkt von Proof 8: Ein vollständig digitales Urkunden-System, das die Papierwirtschaft und das Zettelwerk der bisherigen Whiskylager ersetzt. Und das ist bei einer geplanten Lagerkapazität von 1,1 Millonen Fässer mehr als hilfreich.

Royal Elizabeth Bond hat dafür jedem Fass eine einzigartige digitale Urkunde zugewiesen, die per QR-Code abgerufen werden kann und genau festhält, was sich in einem Fass befindet, wem es gehört, wo es im Lager steht und was alles damit geschehen ist. Die Aufzeichnung bleibt während der gesamten Lebensdauer des Fasses erhalten und kann weder verloren gehen noch gefälscht werden.

Mehr über dieses neue System hat uns die Agentur von Royal Elizabeth Bond mit dem nachfolgenden Text zukommen lassen:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

No paper, no doubt: Scotland’s newest whisky warehousing facility shuns paper records from day one in wake of cask scandals and shaky industry confidence

Royal Elizabeth Bond is set to become one of Scotland’s largest independent cask storage facilities and will run completely transparently on digital records

15th July 2026, London — While much of the UK whisky industry still runs on paper delivery orders and spreadsheets, one new whisky storage facility just outside Edinburgh won’t be using them at all.

Royal Elizabeth Bond, the independent cask storage facility at the historic Royal Elizabeth Yard near the Forth Bridge in Dalmeny, has assigned every cask on its site — held on behalf of distillers, brokers and private owners from across Scotland — with a unique Digital Deed. In an industry with centuries of documented history, Digital Deeds are an industry-first creating a digital identity, accessed by QR code, recording exactly what is in a cask, who owns it, where it sits in the warehouse and everything that has happened to it. The record stays with the cask for its lifetime and, unlike paper, cannot be lost or fraudulently duplicated.

The approach comes at a moment of reckoning for cask ownership. A BBC Scotland investigation into cask investment fraud found victims sold casks that were overpriced, sold twice or did not exist at all. And since the reform of the Warehousekeepers and Owners of Warehoused Goods Regulations (WOWGR) in March 2025 which removed the requirement for cask owners to register with HMRC, the warehouse’s own records have become the primary safeguard standing between a cask owner and uncertainty.

Royal Elizabeth Bond, which secured HMRC Warehouse Keepers approval in November 2025 and has planning consent for more than 800,000 square feet of new-build storage taking capacity to around 1.1 million casks, chose to build on digital foundations before the first cask arrived on site, using the Proof 8 platform. The distillery and inventory management platform from UK-based Proof 8 is quickly being adopted by warehouses and distilleries in a race to embed traceability and transparency into operations to shore up cask confidence.

Finlay Reid, Head of Operations at Royal Elizabeth Bond, said:

“Because we were starting from scratch, we had a choice a lot of established operators don’t. We could inherit the old way of doing things or start clean. Paper and spreadsheets are prone to human error with data re-keyed, two casks entered under the same number, hours lost hunting the discrepancy. ” “One of the things cask owners care about most is knowing exactly where their cask is and having confidence in the records attached to it. The Digital Deed gives them that and they can see their cask, their liquid and the key information attached to it, any time. With an asset as valuable as whisky, uncertainty and ambiguity are unacceptable. We wanted to find a better way that would stand us in good stead for the future as we grow.”

Since opening, this digital-first approach has cut the usual processing time of a 100–150 cask intake from up to a day to as little as approximately 30 minutes, and the system makes duplicating cask numbers impossible, saving hours of time where warehouse teams would otherwise have had to hunt them down by hand. Time spent submitting financial reporting to HMRC for WOWGR compliance is also kept to a minimum not exceeding an hour each month with quick and simple compliant reporting. Proof 8 is recognised by HMRC.

Stuart Maxwell, COO at Proof 8, said: